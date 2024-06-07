Retired Rihanna? The singer and beauty mogul appeared to be sending a message with her outfit choice on Thursday as she was spotted enjoying a walk through New York City with her beau, A$AP Rocky.

The 36-year-old self-made billionaire was photographed rocking a high fashion t-shirt dress that featured a shirt reading, "I'm Retired, This Is As Dressed Up As I Get." The subtle statement comes as her fans -- dubbed the Rihanna Navy -- continue to clamor for her highly anticipated next album, which they've nicknamed R9.

Connor Ives, the fashion brand behind RiRi's sold-out dress, teased that the superstar is "Always sending messages" with a winking face in an Instagram post.

Rihanna wears an 'I'm Retired' shirt as she walks around New York City with A$AP Rocky on Thursday, June 6, 2024. - BACKGRID

The "Love on the Brain" singer's last full-length album, Anti, was released in 2016. The mother of two has since redirected her energy to her fashion, beauty and personal endeavors, but did release a single -- "Lift Me Up" for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack -- in 2022. She also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

The status of Rihanna's hypothetical ninth album has become something of a running joke for the singer, who has addressed her progress in numerous interviews with ET.

Most recently, in April, Rihanna had a cheeky response when asked when R9 is coming out.

"I wanna know, too," she joked.

The artist also addressed whether her sons -- RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months -- might be featured on any upcoming tracks, saying it's "up to them."

She added, "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of."

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on April 17, 2024 in London, England. - Neil Mockford/WireImage

At the time, Rihanna said that she and Rocky were in the process of "really trying to figure out who's gonna use what."

"Because it's so good," she teased.

Back in October 2023, ET had learned that the GRAMMY winner was planning a world tour for 2024/2025 after striking a deal with Live Nation amid plans to release new music. So far, there's been no update on either front.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has said that she's open to having more children.

"I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two," she told Interview in April. "I would try for my girl."

