A$AP Rocky Shares Exciting Update on Rihanna's Long-Awaited 9th Album

Is Rihanna finally ready to drop new music? According to boyfriend A$AP Rocky, her ninth album may be here soon.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, fans caught up with the 35-year-old rapper while he was out and about in Paris and asked about the status of her upcoming album, which fans have since dubbed R9.

"She’s working on it," Rocky replied with a smile as he walked away.

On top of that, photos recently surfaced on X of Rihanna leaving Lendit Studio in Paris with her crew and choreographers.

Rihanna, 35, released her last album, Anti, in 2016, and two years later, she told Vogue that she was working on a reggae project. She then confirmed on Instagram that it would drop in December 2019 and even teased fans with the possibility that the album already existed.

"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna captioned an Instagram video.

However, the album never arrived.

While Rihanna has yet to drop her ninth album, she's kept busy with other projects, including her Fenty Beauty makeup brand and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. She also performed during the Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 and released her Oscar-nominated single, "Lift Me Up," from the 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which marked her first song in six years.

As for her personal life, Rihanna welcomed two sons, RZA and Riot, with Rocky in May 2022 and August 2023, respectively.

But it seems 2024 may be the year Rihanna officially returns to music. Back in October 2023, ET learned the GRAMMY winner is planning a world tour for 2024/2025 after striking a deal with Live Nation and has plans to release new music.

RELATED CONTENT: