It's been more than six years since Rihanna gifted Fenty Beauty to the world and changed our makeup bags for good. Renowned for its inclusivity, the brand is the gift that keeps on giving. Case in point: Fenty Beauty's latest launch, We're Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer.

From covering up breakouts to banishing dark spots and brightening areas to highlight, concealer is one of the first steps in any makeup look. Released today, the new Fenty Beauty concealer melts into skin to instantly even, brighten and hide dark circles for up to 12 hours. Plus, it comes in 50 different shades for all skin tones.

Rihanna's new concealer does more than just help disguise undereye circles and puffiness. Suitable for all skin types, the formula is waterproof. Fenty says the concealer is sweat and transfer resistant so the second-skin finish will stay looking beautiful without the need for touchups.

We're Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer also uses prickly pear cactus extract and Persian silk tree extract to help hydrate and brighten your eyes, which Fenty Beauty says will improve as you wear it with consistent use. The brand also claims the concealer won't settle into fine lines or highlight skin texture, which is often a problem with most concealers on the market.

Fenty Beauty has been teasing the lead up to this new launch on their Instagram for the past week. The first post featured Rihanna using the product and fans are already obsessed.

Ready to add this remarkable new makeup-meets-skincare hack to your cart? Currently, the We're Even Hydrating Longwear Waterproof Concealer is available to purchase at Ulta. The new Fenty Beauty launch that helps create a clear, flawless complexion will also be available to buy at Fenty Beauty and Sephora later today.

Shop the Concealer at Fenty Beauty

Shop the Concealer at Sephora

