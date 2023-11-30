Style

Rihanna's Stylish New Collab With Puma Is Here: Shop the Fenty X Puma Collection Before it Sells Out

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fenty X Puma Collection
Puma
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:10 AM PST, November 30, 2023

Rihanna teams up with shoe retailer Puma to remix a classic.

First released in 2015, The Creeper, Puma's iconic suede sneaker updated with a platform sole, quickly became a best seller. It was even named Footwear News' Shoe of the Year in 2016. Now the shoe is back, but with a new twist as the Creeper Phatty, thanks to the help of music and business mogul Rihanna

Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty

Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty
Puma

Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty

Available in three colors: Purple and orange, blue and green, and black and white, these shoes will soon become a go-to in your closet.

Along with three bold suede color pathways, the shoes are available for men, women and children. Set apart from most Pumas, these have a debossed Fenty logo on the sneaker's tongue and gold aglets to highlight the laces. According to Puma, phatty means confidence, extra style and extra everything, which is exactly what this new shoe delivers.

The Fenty x Puma collaboration marks the second team-up between the singer and shoe retailer. 

“We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder, ” said Rihanna in a statement. “When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”  

Puma is also excited about this new launch with the talented artist. “The original Creeper changed the game for us,” said Maria Valdes, who is the Chief Product Officer at PUMA.  “We knew it was time to bring it back. This shoe has universal appeal and we’ve seen tremendous consumer excitement for the silhouette to return. We are excited to not only be able to build upon the existing silhouette with the Creeper Phatty but also expand our offering to the entire family.” 

While you should definitely get a pair of these incredible kicks for yourself, they'd also make a fabulous gift for the holidays. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll want to add these to your cart quickly, as we won't be surprised if popular colors and sizes sell out.

Shop the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Collection

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

The 26 Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones Who Have Everything

Gifts

The 26 Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones Who Have Everything

The 15 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know

Gifts

The 15 Best Fitness Gifts for The Most Active People You Know

Holiday Shipping Deadlines - Shop Gifts That Will Arrive by Christmas

Best Lists

Holiday Shipping Deadlines - Shop Gifts That Will Arrive by Christmas

Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200 That Are Sure to Impress

Gifts

Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200 That Are Sure to Impress

The 24 Best Star Wars Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

Gifts

The 24 Best Star Wars Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Yellowstone Gift Guide: 12 Gifts for the Dutton-Obsessed

Gifts

The Ultimate Yellowstone Gift Guide: 12 Gifts for the Dutton-Obsessed

Tags: