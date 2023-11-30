First released in 2015, The Creeper, Puma's iconic suede sneaker updated with a platform sole, quickly became a best seller. It was even named Footwear News' Shoe of the Year in 2016. Now the shoe is back, but with a new twist as the Creeper Phatty, thanks to the help of music and business mogul Rihanna.

Along with three bold suede color pathways, the shoes are available for men, women and children. Set apart from most Pumas, these have a debossed Fenty logo on the sneaker's tongue and gold aglets to highlight the laces. According to Puma, phatty means confidence, extra style and extra everything, which is exactly what this new shoe delivers.

The Fenty x Puma collaboration marks the second team-up between the singer and shoe retailer.

“We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder, ” said Rihanna in a statement. “When designing the Creeper Phatty we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”

Puma is also excited about this new launch with the talented artist. “The original Creeper changed the game for us,” said Maria Valdes, who is the Chief Product Officer at PUMA. “We knew it was time to bring it back. This shoe has universal appeal and we’ve seen tremendous consumer excitement for the silhouette to return. We are excited to not only be able to build upon the existing silhouette with the Creeper Phatty but also expand our offering to the entire family.”

While you should definitely get a pair of these incredible kicks for yourself, they'd also make a fabulous gift for the holidays. No matter who you're shopping for, you'll want to add these to your cart quickly, as we won't be surprised if popular colors and sizes sell out.

Shop the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Collection

