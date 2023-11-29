While there are plenty of budget-friendly gifts for everyone on your list, the holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Because sometimes an ornament or bouquet of flowers just won't cut it. That's where the luxury gift steps in to spoil your loved one with something they might never buy for themself.

From designer handbags and stylish luggage that will stand the test of time to the latest noise-cancelling headphones, the best luxury gifts are not just memorable, but also make someone feel extra special. Whether you're shopping for your mom, girlfriend, husband, or another loved one, we rounded up the best luxury gifts for women and men in 2023 — even if they seemingly have it all.

Our list includes a present for everyone that oozes luxury in all shapes and sizes. You'll find items from brands like Gucci and LAFCO and stores like Macy's and Herman Miller. The price tag doesn't have to be expensive for the gift to be heartfelt, but these exquisite finds are well worth the investment. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best luxury gifts this holiday season.

Best Luxury Gifts for Women

Lunya Slumberknit Long Sleeve Pant Set Lunya Lunya Slumberknit Long Sleeve Pant Set Available in two comfy colors, this buttery soft and perfectly weighted Slumberknit PJ set is a kind-to-the-earth proprietary blend featuring organic cotton and fibers derived from beech trees. Designed with a slight stretch, the blend’s cotton is naturally breathable to bring you maximum comfort. $178 Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home. $630 $499 Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set The soft and breathable Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." $339-$469 $237-$328 with code ETONLINE Shop Now

Cuyana Easy Tote Cuyana Cuyana Easy Tote Cuyana is home to so many stylish luxury goods — but this soft, lightweight bag is an updated version of Meghan Markle's tote. $268 Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Amazon Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long The advanced hair tool comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and a hairdryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron that will sizzle and damage strands, this product is made to be used on wet hair. $599 $480 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Luxury Gifts for Men

Rimowa Original Compact Rimowa Rimowa Original Compact Cleverly built for both daily commuting and 1 to 2-day trips, the RIMOWA Original Compact in black provides travelers with the freedom to determine its use. $1,475 Shop Now

Herman Miller Aeron Chair Herman Miller Herman Miller Aeron Chair A truly high-quality desk chair is a must, especially if you work from home. This best-selling model from Herman Miller features breathable fabric, adjustable pads for lumbar support and is customizable to suit your style and support needs. $1,465 Shop Now

Luxome Luxury Bamboo Sheet Set Luxome Luxome Luxury Bamboo Sheet Set Available in eight stunning colors, this one-of-a-kind bamboo sheet is made from 100% viscose and is the highest bamboo thread count on the market. These sheets are naturally moisture-wicking & thermal-regulating to help keep you cooler in the summer & warmer in the winter. $160 Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $750 $671 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Outfitted with an unbreakable polycarbonate shell, ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, TSA-approved lock, whisper-quiet wheels, vegan leather details and all-premium materials, the Monos Carry-On suitcase is the perfect travel companion. Colorways from the brand's collaboration with Magnolia Bakery — like this adorable Purple Icing shade — are still available for a limited time. $255 Shop Now

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror They'll be thrilled to get their fitness on with this high-tech mirror that works with any type of decor. It's perfect for giftees looking for a way to follow along with and track workouts that feels effortlessly modern and stylish. $995 Shop Now

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO — a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery. $599 $368 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $549 $480 Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress — which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology. $1,699-$2,399 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

