Sales & Deals

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon Now — Coach, Kate Spade, JW PEI, Tory Burch and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Designer Handbags at Amazon
Getty

The right handbag can take an outfit from ordinary to polished in an instant. With the seasons changing and fall approaching, now is the ideal time to upgrade your purse collection. While you stock up on fall fashion in the way of stylish sweaters, cozy lounge sets and all the boots, you can't forget the chic bag to pair with them.

It's hard to go wrong when investing in a designer handbag. Though a bit pricier than its name-brand competitors, designer purses are high-quality and feature timeless designs you can pull off year after year. If you want to add a designer bag to your accessory collection without breaking the bank, Amazon has incredible deals on some of the best designer handbags of the season, including purses from Coach, Tory Burch, Gucci and more. 

Owning that designer bag you've been coveting for years doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg with Amazon's impressive deals. Below, shop our favorite designer handbag deals on Amazon.

Michael Kors Tote
Michael Kors Tote
Amazon
Michael Kors Tote

The signature Michael Kors tote crafted with saffiano leather is impressively roomy.

$198$141
Tory Burch Women's Miller Mini Bag
Tory Burch Women's Miller Mini Bag
Amazon
Tory Burch Women's Miller Mini Bag

Gold-toned hardware and black leather make this chic crossbody bag perfect for a night out.

$398$279
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Loved for its distinct minimalist ’90s vibe, the croissant-shaped hobo bag was trending on social media for being seen on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox.

$80$72
Marc Jacobs Women's The Snapshot
Marc Jacobs Women's The Snapshot
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Women's The Snapshot

Sling on this petite cross body bag from Marc Jacobs for a casual, yet cool vibe. 

$325$299
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Karolina Bag
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Karolina Bag
Amazon
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Karolina Bag

Made from ultra-plush quilted lamb leather, this tote from Karl Lagerfeld will elevate any outfit.

$130$106
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye for 40% off? Say no more, because you've found your new everyday bag for fall.

$388$233
Coach Leather Covered C Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach Leather Covered C Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Amazon
Coach Leather Covered C Closure Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to an outfit.

$395$298
See by Chloe Women's Mara Evening Bag
See by Chloe Women's Mara Evening Bag
Amazon
See by Chloe Women's Mara Evening Bag

With just enough space for all your night-out essentials, this crossbody bag elevated with gold-toned hardware will be your new go-to for date night. 

$549$426
Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag
Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Calvin Klein Holly Top Zip Shoulder Bag

Stay in style with this pretty in pink shoulder bag from Calvin Klein.

$158$88
UGG Women's Janey Ii Clear Bag
UGG Women's Janey Ii Clear Bag
Amazon
UGG Women's Janey Ii Clear Bag

Fall is essentially UGG season. Now when you put on those cozy sherpa-lined boots, you'll have a matching crossbody bag. 

$125$87
Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote
Amazon
Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Tote

A black tote bag is a versatile wardrobe staple. Big enough to store a laptop, this bag will come in handy for work or school. 

$399$298
Kate Spade New York Crossbody Purse
Kate Spade New York Crossbody Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Crossbody Purse

The maroon backdrop highlighted with neutral florals creates a beautiful design on this Kate Spade New York crossbody purse. 

$125$110
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Coach Pennie Shoulder Bag

Stay organized with this shoulder bag that is perfect to bring to work or to an everyday outing.

$169$119
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag
Amazon
Vera Bradley Women's Performance Twill Vera Tote Bag

This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion or an everyday tote.

$155$66
Coach Jamie Crossbody Camera Bag
Coach Jamie Crossbody Camera Bag
Amazon
Coach Jamie Crossbody Camera Bag

You're sure to get compliments on this gorgeous chartreuse camera bag from Coach. There's only a handful left in stock, so don't wait too long to take advantage of this discount.

$200$176

RELATED CONTENT:

Thousand Fell Summer Sale: Save 25% On Sustainable Sneakers

Save Up to 80% On Stuart Weitzman's Fall Boots, Loafers and More

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

The Best Loafers to Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall

Celebs Love Vitamin A's Sustainable Swimwear and Beach Accessories

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks for Back-to-School Season