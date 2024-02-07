Sales & Deals

Last Chance to Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Valentine's Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Handbags, Jewelry and More

Kate Spade Outlet Valentine's Day Sale
kate spade new york
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:28 PM PST, February 7, 2024

Kate Spade Outlet is taking an extra 20% off swoon-worthy Valentine's Day gifts.

February is here and love is in the air. While flowers and chocolates are the perfect gifts come Valentine's Day, sometimes the special woman in your life loves fashion. With V-Day right around the corner, Kate Spade Outlet is the place to be right now with double discounts on presents that will amp up her accessories lineup.

Shop the Kate Spade Outlet Sale

Right now, you can take an extra 20% off more than 200 Kate Spade Valentine's Day gifts. If you're still on the lookout for perfect presents, there's still time to score deals on Kate Spade Outlet's  cutest accessories, including totes, crossbody bags, cardholders and even shoes. To ensure your gifts arrive promptly, be sure to place your order by 9 PM EST on Wednesday, February 8.

On top of the wide selection of designer purses and wallets, all Kate Spade jewelry is 20% off. Just use the code YOURPICK at checkout to snag adorable gifts for as little as $10, including pearl earrings, everyday studs, and statement rings.

Whether you're shopping for your leading lady, Galentine, or you are your own not-so-secret admirer, find the best Valentine's Day gifts from Kate Spade Outlet's sale below.

Staci Medium Satchel

Staci Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Surprise

Staci Medium Satchel

Kate Spade's Staci Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather to compliment any look.

$399 $103

Shop Now

Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs

Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs
Kate Spade Outlet

Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs

We have heart eyes for these earrings that would be a great gift for your daughter or best friend.

$59 $20

With code YOURPICk

Shop Now

Madison Rose Toss Printed Small Slim Card Holder

Madison Rose Toss Printed Small Slim Card Holder
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Rose Toss Printed Small Slim Card Holder

Stash your credit cards, IDs, and secret love notes in this elegant rose-printed cardholder.

$89 $23

Shop Now

Chelsea Belt Bag

Chelsea Belt Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Chelsea Belt Bag

Designed to hold the important things close and go with you anywhere, Kate Spade's belt bag is the perfect gift for jet-setters.

$249 $84

Shop Now

Monica Colorblock Mini Flap Crossbody

Monica Colorblock Mini Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Monica Colorblock Mini Flap Crossbody

Kate Spade's colorblock handbag puts a stylish finishing touch on your look.

$259 $79

Shop Now

Perry Leather Crossbody

Perry Leather Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Leather Crossbody

Hi Barbie! This perfectly pink crossbody comes complete with 12 credit card slots, two slip pockets, and a front zip pocket for holding all the essentials.

$239 $59

Shop Now

Brynn Tote

Brynn Tote
Kate Spade Outlet

Brynn Tote

Gift her a tote for all seasons so she is reminded of your love year-round. 

$359 $71

Shop Now

Sadie Crossbody

Sadie Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Sadie Crossbody

This effortlessly stylish crossbody is versatile enough for any occasion.

$259 $119

Shop Now

Puffy Mini Top Handle Crossbody

Puffy Mini Top Handle Crossbody
Kate Spade Outlet

Puffy Mini Top Handle Crossbody

This sleek crossbody bag, crafted from smooth leather and adorned with two-way script logo lining, is the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life.

$399 $127

Shop Now

Staci Flap Shoulder Bag

Staci Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Outlet

Staci Flap Shoulder Bag

Keep things light and travel with all of your daily essentials, without the bulk and hassle of a large handbag. This chic crossbody fits the iPhone 15 Pro Max and boasts an interior center card slot.

$329 $103

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

