Save 20% on Romantic Roses for Your Loved Ones at This Valentine's Day Sale — Today Only

By Andy Garden
Updated: 6:04 PM PST, February 2, 2024

From beautiful long-stem roses to vibrant bouquets, save 20% on Valentine's Day flowers at The Bouqs Co.

Few Valentine’s Day gifts are more timeless and popular than red roses. With the holiday of love fast approaching, now's the time to pick out some fresh flowers for that special valentine. Whether you’re seeking the perfect present for your wife, your mom or your Galentine, a beautiful bouquet of roses never disappoints.

Until 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, February 2, The Bouqs Co. is celebrating the most iconic, romantic flower with 20% off roses for Valentine's Day. Just use the code ROSES at checkout to save on flower arrangements and long-stemmed roses.

Save 20% on Roses

The Bouqs Co. is one of our favorite online flower delivery services for Valentine’s Day. They have dozens of choices of gorgeous bouquets, so you’re bound to find a few options you adore. Should your loved one prefer a more vibrant mix of florals, there's the Picnic with peachy-toned roses, sunflowers, and lavender alstroemeria. For those looking to up the "omg" factor on February 14, opt for the 100 long-stem red roses to really sweep them off their feet. 

To help guide your flower shopping experience, we rounded up the best last-minute Valentine's Day flower deals at The Bouqs Co. And if you’re still looking for the perfect gift to complement those roses, check out our guides for the best Valentine’s day gifts for her and the best Valentine’s Day gifts for him.

Queen of Hearts

Queen of Hearts
The Bouqs Co.

Queen of Hearts

Send these fresh, picture-perfect red and white roses to the queen (or king) of your heart.

$79 $63

With code ROSES

Shop Now

Strawberry Sunset

Strawberry Sunset
The Bouqs Co.

Strawberry Sunset

This Barbiecore bouquet contains a luxurious blend of pink roses and lilies with white alstroemeria.

$74 $59

With code ROSES

Shop Now

Bejeweled

Bejeweled
The Bouqs Co.

Bejeweled

Taylor Swift fans will appreciate the nod to the singer's song — and this eye-catching bouquet of purple anemones and assorted roses, of course.

$79 $63

With code ROSES

Shop Now

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb
The Bouqs Co.

Cherry Bomb

Unmistakably romantic, the Cherry Bomb features classic and dark roses in the richest, reddest of reds.

$74 $59

With code ROSES

Shop Now

50 Pink Roses

50 Pink Roses
The Bouqs Co.

50 Pink Roses

A lavish display of your admiration, these 50 long-stemmed pink roses are a grand gesture that is sure to impress.

$139 $111

With code ROSES

Shop Now

Lavendaria de Cali

Lavendaria de Cali
The Bouqs Co.

Lavendaria de Cali

Lavender roses grown in California come together for a stunning purple arrangement. 

$79 $63

With code ROSES

Shop Now

Always Yours

Always Yours
The Bouqs Co.

Always Yours

Let them know they’re your forever favorite with this gorgeous mix of pink-hued flowers including roses, ranunculus, and mini carnations.​​​​​​​

$79 $63

With code ROSES

Shop Now

Lemonade

Lemonade
The Bouqs Co.

Lemonade

If their favorite color is yellow, this arrangement with yellow roses and peach carnations will certainly brighten their day.

$74 $59

With code ROSES

Sign Up Now

Picnic

Picnic
The Bouqs Co.

Picnic

Make your Valentine's Day Picnic-perfect with sunflowers, lavender alstroemeria, and peachy-toned roses, spray roses, and hypericum berries.

$74 $59

With code ROSES

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

