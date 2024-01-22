Shower him with love this year with these Valentine's Day gift ideas
There's no doubt about it: He's a 10, and he deserves a gift that shows him just how much he means to you this Valentine's Day.
Whether you're shopping for your husband, boyfriend, son, brother or your best bud, you have plenty of time between now and February 14th to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him. If you want to knock it out of the park this year, consider our clothing, grooming, tech and more gift ideas.
Snuggly gifts, like a new pair of slippers or a pajama set, are always a great call for Valentine's Day. Other classic gift ideas for the special man include cologne, flowers, watches and more. The mixologist you love the most might enjoy Pantalones Blanco Tequila. The foodie on your love list will dig the Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set.
We bet he'll appreciate these gifts from Korres, Sonos, Ugg and more beloved brands. Below, shop Valentine's Day gift ideas for every type of guy.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, he can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Protect your watches, cufflinks and collar stays with this luxury travel watch roll.
Dagsmejan Long Pajamas Gift Set
These merino wool-blend pajamas will keep him warm in the remaining winter months. They come in a gift box with a matching sleep mask.
Korres Black Pine Up-Lift Contouring Serum
Great skin care is the gift that keeps on giving. This is Korres' newest serum that's designed to lift the appearance of the jaw, cheek and neck.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
These long-lasting noise-cancelling headphones offer crisp treble and booming bass as well as plush earcups. There are several fashionable colors to choose from, too.
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.
Sonos Move 2
He can turn up the music with this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker.
Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit
Surprise a special man in your life with the Burt's Bees Men's Grooming Essential Kit, which features cooling skincare products formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals like aloe, hemp and peppermint oil.
On Running Men's Cloudmonster
Featuring the most advanced CloudTec cushioning system and On Running's cutting-edge Explosive Speedboard, the Cloudmonster running shoe is crafted to deliver the ultimate boost for runs.
UGG Scuff Slipper
These slippers are a cozy gift with a suede upper and genuine shearling and the brand's UGGpure wool lining.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as Apple Pencil for improved productivity.
Pantalones Blanco Tequila
Treat him to some tequila from Matthew and Camila McConaughey. This Blanco tequila has notes of honeycomb and citrus.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne
He'll smell amazing wearing this mineral and woody cologne that has a beachy scent from Jo Malone.
Beats Studio Buds +
Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls.
Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Sleek and modern, these boxer briefs feature a bold Calvin Klein logo. The soft microfiber and supportive waistband offer extreme comfort.
Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set
Experiment with new recipes with the Fly By Jing The Hot Pot Starter Set, featuring an electric hot pot, two pairs of silver chopsticks, two slotted spoons and a fire hot pot base.
Patagonia Men's Box Quilted Pullover Jacket
Save 25% on Patagonia's wind and waterproof pullover that can be used for a wide variety of outdoor adventures.
Sorel Carson Waterproof Chelsea Boot
These weather-ready boots with a rubber sole have a Chelsea silhouette. They're made of waterproof suede and are on sale now in two colors.
Fossil Neutra Men's Chronograph Watch
Elevate any outfit with a timeless leather watch from Fossil.
Teleflora's Love Always Bouquet
A bouquet of flowers is a classic Valentine's Day gift, and this one from Teleflora features beautiful pink and red roses.
Paksh Novelty 7-Piece Italian Crafted Glass Decanter and Glasses Set
This ornate decanter and glass set is for the dedicated whiskey drinker.
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
If your partner loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create a heart-shaped puzzle featuring your favorite photo together with this customizable 252-piece puzzle.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
