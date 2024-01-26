Sales & Deals

The Best Men's Watch Deals for Valentine's Day: Save Up to 70% on Citizen, Timex, Bulova and More

Citizen Watch
Citizen
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:14 PM PST, January 26, 2024

Save up to 70% on men's watches from Citizen, Timex, Bulova and more that will arrive just in time for Valentine's Day.

Men are hard to shop for, and time is running out to find the perfect gift before Valentine's Day. For the guy who has everything, watches stand the test of time. To make your gift shopping even easier, Amazon just launched a huge sale on a number of premium watches for men.

Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, Amazon is slashing prices on men's watches from the likes of Citizen, Fossil, Bulova, Apple and Timex right now. You can save up to 70% on a new watch for the special man in your life.

Shop Men's Watch Deals at Amazon

Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. From glitzy gold timepieces to sporty smartwatches, there's a timepiece for every occasion. Tech enthusiasts will enjoy the great Amazon deal on the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Google Pixel Watch. Fashion-forward guys who prefer a dressy, classic look won't want to miss the steep discounts from Citizen, Fossil or Bulova to complete their outfits all year. 

Ahead, shop the best men's watch deals for Valentine's Day 2024 available at Amazon. We've included several colorways and various price points to say "I love you" no matter your budget. The clock is ticking. Find the best gift for him before time runs out.

Best Valentine's Day Deals on Men's Watches

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$450 $338

Shop Now

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Amazon

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160 $97

Shop Now

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Amazon

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375 $199

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525 $420

Shop Now

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Amazon

Google Pixel Watch

Stay connected and productive wherever you go; respond to messages, manage your inbox, and make calls right from your wrist. Plus, enjoy 6 months of Fitbit Premium included.

$350 $239

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular, 49mm)

Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.

$799 $749

Shop Now

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Amazon

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Save 25% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115 $86

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'
Amazon

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.

$575 $325

Shop Now

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
Amazon

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180 $103

Shop Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch and activity tracker is offered in a variety of colors and styles.

$250 $174

Shop Now

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece. 

$66 $43

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

