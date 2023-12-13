The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch the company has made so far. While it was only released in September, Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Apple Watch today. You can save $100 on Apple's most capable watch while it is on sale for an even lower price than we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On sale for $699, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a powerful new S9 SiP and on-device Siri. Features in watchOS 10 offer new cycling experiences and help users explore the outdoors. With a new double tap gesture, a brighter display, expanded altitude range, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures, it's perfect for your next adventure.

To get the full discount, just be sure to clip the $50 coupon on Amazon before adding the Apple Watch to your cart. The indigo color is $100 off, but you can also save $69 on the blue and olive options.

This is the most rugged Apple Watch, but you still get access to all the usual features including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. If you prefer another model, check out our guide to all the best Apple Watch deals available right now.

