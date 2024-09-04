Shop
The Best Apple Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now: Shop Apple iPads, MacBooks, AirTags and More

Best Apple Deals
Apple
By Brittany Vincent
September 4, 2024

Amazon is offering some of Apple's most in-demand tech products at great prices.

Apple's annual event is coming on September 9 and the rumors are suggesting that we'll see new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch. Ahead of the event, there's a veritable bushel of Apple savings to be had right now at Amazon, from discounted AirPods to Macbooks and even more beyond that. If you've been waiting patiently for the best time to bring home an Apple device, you've have plenty of opportunities to do so right now. 

You can shop the best Amazon deals we've found that are live on everything from the status symbol Apple AirPods Max headphones to a 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers, all for excellent prices. What's even better is, you don't have to shop during a specific timeframe to claim these deals. They're all available as we speak without the need for promo codes or other discounts. 

There's no clear-cut date for when we can expect these deals to go away, so shop now. If you want to capitalize on the biggest savings we've found on Apple products at Amazon right now, you'll want to snatch up anything you'll need for the new school year.  Stock up on your favorite Apple tech while you can, and we'll keep bringing you the best possible savings from Amazon. 

Best Apple Airpods Deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Best Buy

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are perfectly portable and compact for students and anyone else needing a minimalistic earbud. From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, Apple's H2 chip improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way.

$249 $190

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Target

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. 

$130 $89

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere. 

$550 $399

Shop Now

Best Apple AirTag Deals

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Lost luggage? Stolen bag? These are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$29 $28

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $75

Shop Now

Best Apple iPad Deals

2024 Apple iPad Pro

2024 Apple iPad Pro
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Pro

Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.

$999 $950

Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air

2024 Apple iPad Air
Amazon

2024 Apple iPad Air

Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.

$599 $570

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch liquid retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$349 $299

WIFI

Shop Now

$499 $474

WIFI + CELLULAR

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $380

Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case

This watch's S9 chip enables a super bright display and a new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need them, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

$429 $329

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. 

$749 $599

Shop Now

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm
Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm

This smartwatch can help you stay connected and active with features like fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring. Its large display and stylish design make it a fashionable accessory you'll love every day. 

$249 $189

Shop Now

Best Apple MacBook Deals

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.

$1,099 $900

Shop Now

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
Amazon

15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch liquid retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.

$1,499 $1,250

512GB Storage

Shop Now

$1,299 $1,208

256GB Storage

Shop Now

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)
Amazon

Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)

This MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning-fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365 and many more.

$2,499 $1,880

Shop Now

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

Apple 2022 MacBook Air
Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Air

The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop.

$999 $799

Shop Now

Best Apple iMac Deals

Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer

Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer
Amazon

Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer

If your home office needs an upgrade, this iMac features the M3 chip, 24-inch Retina Display, and more. If you want a pop of color, choose from blue, green, orange, pink, yellow or purple.

$1,299 $1,099

Shop Now

Best Apple Pencil Deals

Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil Pro
Amazon

Apple Pencil Pro

The new and improved Apple Pencil Pro is loaded with features like pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity and low latency. It's compatible with the newest set of M4 and M2 iPads and connects magnetically to your device. 

$129 $117

Shop Now

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges and pairs magnetically. You can use it to sketch or draw as well with a variety of art apps on the App Store. 

$129 $115

Shop Now

Find everything you need to head back to class for the 2024-2025 school year in our Fall 2024 Back-to-School Shopping Guide.

