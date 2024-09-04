Apple's annual event is coming on September 9 and the rumors are suggesting that we'll see new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch. Ahead of the event, there's a veritable bushel of Apple savings to be had right now at Amazon, from discounted AirPods to Macbooks and even more beyond that. If you've been waiting patiently for the best time to bring home an Apple device, you've have plenty of opportunities to do so right now.

You can shop the best Amazon deals we've found that are live on everything from the status symbol Apple AirPods Max headphones to a 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers, all for excellent prices. What's even better is, you don't have to shop during a specific timeframe to claim these deals. They're all available as we speak without the need for promo codes or other discounts.

There's no clear-cut date for when we can expect these deals to go away, so shop now. If you want to capitalize on the biggest savings we've found on Apple products at Amazon right now, you'll want to snatch up anything you'll need for the new school year. Stock up on your favorite Apple tech while you can, and we'll keep bringing you the best possible savings from Amazon.

Best Apple Airpods Deals

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Best Buy AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are perfectly portable and compact for students and anyone else needing a minimalistic earbud. From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, Apple's H2 chip improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way. $249 $190 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Target Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time. $130 $89 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere. $550 $399 Shop Now

Best Apple AirTag Deals

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Lost luggage? Stolen bag? These are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $29 $28 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $75 Shop Now

Best Apple iPad Deals

2024 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Pro Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design. $999 $950 Shop Now

2024 Apple iPad Air Amazon 2024 Apple iPad Air Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model. $599 $570 Shop Now

Best Apple Watch Deals

Best Apple MacBook Deals

13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer. $1,099 $900 Shop Now

Apple 2022 MacBook Air Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop. $999 $799 Shop Now

Best Apple iMac Deals

Best Apple Pencil Deals

Apple Pencil Pro Amazon Apple Pencil Pro The new and improved Apple Pencil Pro is loaded with features like pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity and low latency. It's compatible with the newest set of M4 and M2 iPads and connects magnetically to your device. $129 $117 Shop Now

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges and pairs magnetically. You can use it to sketch or draw as well with a variety of art apps on the App Store. $129 $115 Shop Now

Find everything you need to head back to class for the 2024-2025 school year in our Fall 2024 Back-to-School Shopping Guide.

