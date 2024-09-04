Amazon is offering some of Apple's most in-demand tech products at great prices.
Apple's annual event is coming on September 9 and the rumors are suggesting that we'll see new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch. Ahead of the event, there's a veritable bushel of Apple savings to be had right now at Amazon, from discounted AirPods to Macbooks and even more beyond that. If you've been waiting patiently for the best time to bring home an Apple device, you've have plenty of opportunities to do so right now.
You can shop the best Amazon deals we've found that are live on everything from the status symbol Apple AirPods Max headphones to a 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers, all for excellent prices. What's even better is, you don't have to shop during a specific timeframe to claim these deals. They're all available as we speak without the need for promo codes or other discounts.
There's no clear-cut date for when we can expect these deals to go away, so shop now. If you want to capitalize on the biggest savings we've found on Apple products at Amazon right now, you'll want to snatch up anything you'll need for the new school year. Stock up on your favorite Apple tech while you can, and we'll keep bringing you the best possible savings from Amazon.
Best Apple Airpods Deals
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are perfectly portable and compact for students and anyone else needing a minimalistic earbud. From smarter noise cancellation to superior three-dimensional sound and battery life, Apple's H2 chip improves on the best features of AirPods Pro in a big way.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
This 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love. Give them their new favorite pair of earbuds and they'll be bopping along to the music in no time.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere.
Best Apple AirTag Deals
Apple AirTag
Lost luggage? Stolen bag? These are things of the past with AirTags. This tiny tracker syncs to the iPhone's Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Best Apple iPad Deals
2024 Apple iPad Pro
Featuring the breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, outrageously fast performance from the M4 chip and speedy wireless connectivity, the 2024 iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience in an impossibly thin and light design.
2024 Apple iPad Air
Great for everyday users and high school or college students, the new version of the ultra-thin iPad Air runs using Apple's M2 processor. The 2024 edition of the iPad Air provides three times faster performance than the previous model.
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch liquid retina display and A14 Bionic chip.
Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.
Best Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS) with Midnight Aluminum Case
This watch's S9 chip enables a super bright display and a new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need them, and redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm
This smartwatch can help you stay connected and active with features like fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring. Its large display and stylish design make it a fashionable accessory you'll love every day.
Best Apple MacBook Deals
13" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The blazing-fast MacBook Air with Apple's M3 chip is under half an inch thin. With up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mics and four speakers with Spatial Audio, everything looks and sounds great for longer.
15" Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The latest MacBook Air, equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip and a stunning 15.3-inch liquid retina display, delivers enhanced capabilities and advanced AI features.
Apple M2 MacBook Pro (2023)
This MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance with the power-efficient design of the M2 Pro chip. All your pro apps run lightning-fast — including Adobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365 and many more.
Apple 2022 MacBook Air
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play or create with this incredible laptop.
Best Apple iMac Deals
Apple 2023 iMac All-in-One Desktop Computer
If your home office needs an upgrade, this iMac features the M3 chip, 24-inch Retina Display, and more. If you want a pop of color, choose from blue, green, orange, pink, yellow or purple.
Best Apple Pencil Deals
Apple Pencil Pro
The new and improved Apple Pencil Pro is loaded with features like pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity and low latency. It's compatible with the newest set of M4 and M2 iPads and connects magnetically to your device.
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges and pairs magnetically. You can use it to sketch or draw as well with a variety of art apps on the App Store.
Find everything you need to head back to class for the 2024-2025 school year in our Fall 2024 Back-to-School Shopping Guide.
