Kim Kardashian and Apple have once again joined forces to launch new limited-edition colors of the Beats Studio Pro headphones. Recently released on August 15, the Kim Kardashian x Beats Studio Pro collection includes a trio of limited colorways inspired by Kardashian’s signature neutral tone palette.

The latest Beats x Kim collaboration retails for $350, but you can already get a discount on the premium noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon. There is currently a bundle deal that saves you $109 on the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian headphones with two years of AppleCare+, bringing the price down to $270. Just be sure to add them to your cart quickly because there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Refreshed just last year, the Beats Studio Pro feature improved audio quality, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, and a variety of transparency modes. Lightweight and comfortable, the Beats Studio Pro headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life with one charge. You can just put them on and enjoy a truly immersive listening experience.

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” Kardashian said in a release. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

Thanks to the voice-targeting microphones that provide more adequate background noise filtration, the Beats Studio Pro are also perfect for taking calls. Plus, the sleek design and plush leather cushions make these headphones one of the most attractive options on the market. Whether you're a Beats fan or just looking to elevate your audio experience, this new collaboration delivers both performance and style.

Oprah herself swears by the new Beats Studio Pro headphones, so much so they made Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2023. “I love all things Beats. Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best,” Oprah said about the wireless headphones.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: