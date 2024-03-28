Easter is just a few days away on Sunday, March 31. If you are celebrating with little ones and are still puzzled about what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon makes it easier than ever to get your last-minute Easter shopping done while saving money with discounts on the most popular gifts.

Whether you're planning an epic egg hunt this year or just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, you can still check those popular toys and games off your Easter shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age.

From Star Wars-themed Legos, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even craft kits perfect for Easter, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on Easter gifts for kids. The best part is that with Amazon's incredibly speedy two-day shipping for Prime members, all of these toys will arrive just in time for Easter Sunday.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's popular toys available now that will outdo the Easter Bunny. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these presents.

Best Easter Toy Deals on Amazon

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron Amazon Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron was popular during the winter holidays, and it's still a popular gift for Easter. The TikTok-favorite toy includes over 50 sounds and reactions as your kids mix their own Magic Mixies plush toy. $75 $68 Shop Now

