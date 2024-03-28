From Magic Mixies and Barbie to Hatchimals and Squishmallows, shop the best deals on toys at Amazon.
Easter is just a few days away on Sunday, March 31. If you are celebrating with little ones and are still puzzled about what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon makes it easier than ever to get your last-minute Easter shopping done while saving money with discounts on the most popular gifts.
Whether you're planning an epic egg hunt this year or just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, you can still check those popular toys and games off your Easter shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age.
From Star Wars-themed Legos, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even craft kits perfect for Easter, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on Easter gifts for kids. The best part is that with Amazon's incredibly speedy two-day shipping for Prime members, all of these toys will arrive just in time for Easter Sunday.
Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's popular toys available now that will outdo the Easter Bunny. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these presents.
Best Easter Toy Deals on Amazon
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set
Keep the kiddos busy with this LEGO set that can build three different animals, including a festive bunny.
Squishmallows Original 12-Inch Rosie The Pig
Part of Squishmallow's Easter Squad, Rosie is sure to make your little one smile.
Hatchimals Alive, Spring Basket Toy with 6 Mini Figures
This toy set by Hatchimals is an Easter basket and basket stuffers in one product. The spring basket includes three different eggs filled with surprise characters and more beloved mini figures.
Eggs Are Everywhere: (Baby's First Easter Board Book)
Not only is this sweet book full of beautiful drawings, but it's also interactive to keep little ones entertained.
Craftikit Dots & Gems: 10 Easter Crafts for Kids
The younger kiddos can decorate Easter scenes with colorful stickers using this affordable craft kit.
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
This adorable plush bunny is the perfect gift for your little one. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm).
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron was popular during the winter holidays, and it's still a popular gift for Easter. The TikTok-favorite toy includes over 50 sounds and reactions as your kids mix their own Magic Mixies plush toy.
Barbie The Movie Doll
Styled after Margot Robbie's character, this Barbie doll is based off the hit film Barbie.
Squeakee The Balloon Dog Interactive Toy
For the kid who's obsessed with all things dog-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dog. This puppy toy has over 60 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.
Outuvas Kids Karaoke Microphone Machine Toy
Bring out their inner singer with this entertaining karaoke set the whole family can enjoy.
IJO Laser Tag Set
For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.
Play-Doh Eggs (24-Pack)
While traditional Easter eggs are filled with candy, these are stuffed with fun, moldable Play-Doh instead.
Creativity for Kids Mini Garden: Magical Unicorn Terrarium Kit
Engage their creative side with this affordable unicorn terrarium-designing toy, also available in mermaid and dinosaur themes.
Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set
This Little People Collector's Edition is inspired by main characters in the Barbie movie.
LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter
The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter set features a Master Yoda minifigure and R2-D2 droid figure, making it a great gift for a fellow Star Wars fan.
Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.
