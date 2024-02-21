Sales & Deals

48 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week: Save Up to 85% on Dyson, Samsung, Keurig, UGG and More

Updated: 3:53 PM PST, February 21, 2024

Amazon's winter deals feature major discounts on everything for your home, closet and beyond.

Amazon’s massive Winter Sale is still going strong with discounts on pretty much everything you could possibly need to get through the frigid season. From must-see markdowns on tech and home essentials to cozy clothing and skincare must-haves, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on top brands. Right now, you can save up to 85% on cult-favorite products at all-time low prices.

Shop the Amazon Winter Sale

With millions of options, finding the absolute best Amazon deals can be a hassle. That’s where we come in. If you're looking to save on affordable kitchen gadgets, a TV for March Madness, or winter wardrobe staples, we've narrowed it down to the 48 best sales that should definitely be on your radar — broken out by category.

From Apple iPads to Dyson vacuums, you'll find discounts on top brands in just about every category like Samsung, Keurig, UGG, Vitamix and more. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the top deals on Amazon available right now.

The 10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $22

With Coupon

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$269 $169

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $17

Shop Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Upgrade your home with the Amazon Echo smart assistant. Find out the weather, hear a joke, set a timer, or put in a calendar reminder all with a simple voice command. 

$100 $55

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $81

With Coupon

Shop Now

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software
Amazon

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. 

$70 $56

Shop Now

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager
Amazon

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.

$130 $81

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket

Levi's Women's Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Selma Hooded Puffer Jacket

The Selma Puffer boasts a detachable hood with an adjustable drawcord and cozy fleece-lined exterior pockets, offered in an array of stylish colors.

$200 $92

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $470

Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's winter sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek coffee brewer from Keurig, which is currently marked down at Amazon. There are 8, 10, and 12 oz. cup sizes to choose from.

$130 $98

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $25

With Coupon

Shop Now

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 14%.

$350 $300

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $196

Shop Now

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $115

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine

Brew better hot and iced coffee at home with Nespresso's Vertuo Next. You can brew five different cup sizes, and the one-touch brewing system ensures you get the perfect cup every time.

$179 $124

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $42

Shop Now

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32 $25

Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to Amazon devices. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These wireless Bluetooth headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways to choose from. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

$200 $130

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Get a 10-inch iPad for its all-time low price right now with this Black Friday-level deal.

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
Amazon

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. 

$1,100 $748

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,547

Shop Now

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $80

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 45mm)

Featuring double tap, an even-brighter display, faster on-device Siri, and Precision Finding for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 9 helps you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

$429 $360

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These low-profile buds are perfect for listening to any type of content on the go, whether you want to pump up the newest pop albums or take in some podcasts. 

$150 $80

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation + WiFi)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$499 $400

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 40% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $120

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$48 $32

Shop Now

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot
Amazon

Columbia Minx Shorty Iii Snow Boot

These cute boots with faux fur from Columbia come in a ton of colors and wide widths. They have a special thermal reflective lining for extra warmth. 

$100 $69

Shop Now

UGG Women's Cozetta Braid Slipper

UGG Women's Cozetta Braid Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Cozetta Braid Slipper

UGG's Cozetta Braid Slippers are perfect to pair with your favorite loungewear set on chilly winter days.

$110 $63

With Coupon

Shop Now

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Amazon

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375 $199

Shop Now

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket

Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last, as they only use quality materials and expert stitching. 

$130 $65

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than 15 colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

$70 $40

Shop Now

Marmot Fordham Jacket

Marmot Fordham Jacket
Amazon

Marmot Fordham Jacket

Take on the extreme cold with the Marmot Fordham Jacket, which has 700 fill-power-down to lock in body heat. 

$325 $165

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108 $66

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest
Amazon

Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Vest

Thanks to this vest's collared neck and full zip closure, you'll stay warm, and it's the perfect layering piece for cooler days.

$45 $30

Shop Now

 Best Amazon Beauty Deals

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer
Amazon

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer

Achieve perfect at-home blowouts with this TikTok-approved hot air brush featuring an ergonomic handle, oval-shaped head and three heat settings.

$56 $34

Shop Now

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device

Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with Anti-Shock System. According to the brand, it visibly improves signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.

$329 $214

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $20

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. 

$27 $14

Shop Now

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Amazon

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray

Defend your tresses from heat damage with CHI's thermal protection spray.

$17 $12

Shop Now

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
Amazon

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $17

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon

Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.

$105 $58

Shop Now

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
Amazon

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer

According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage."

$230 $160

Shop Now

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price of $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

