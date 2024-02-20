Amazon's Presidents' Day deals on its own devices are still live. Save big on smart home tech today.
Presidents' Day might have officially been yesterday, but Amazon is keeping the sales going strong with massive discounts on its lineup of smart tech. Amazon Echo, Fire, and Blink devices along with Ring doorbells are all up to 46% off for a limited time. From Kindles and tablets to home security cameras, now's the time to save on smart home gear before it's too late.
We rarely see deals on Amazon devices outside of holiday sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, so today's offers are a great opportunity to grab these best-selling gadgets for less. With so many holiday deals still available, it's difficult to know where to start. That's why we've rounded up all the best Amazon tech savings worth shopping today.
For a smart display that doubles as a speaker, Amazon has its Echo Show devices for up to 46% off. Taking smart speakers to the next level, Amazon's Echo Show lineup adds an interactive touch screen to display photos, song details, or video calls.
From compact smart speakers to streaming sticks that let you watch over a million movies, TV episodes and live sports, Amazon devices are at some of the best prices of the year thanks to these extended Presidents' Day discounts. Ahead, shop all the best Amazon device deals to get your smart home started.
Best Amazon Echo Show Deals
Echo Show 15
With a 15.6” Full HD smart display and built-in Fire TV, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed — whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini
Check in on your family, pets, and more using the Blink Mini with motion detection and two-way audio and the Echo Show's built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.
Best Amazon Echo Smart Speaker Deals
Echo smart speakers, bundles and accessories are up to 38% off. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.
Echo Pop
The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device.
Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb
Wind down before bed without touching your phone. Just say, “Alexa, dim the lights”. Cooking with two-hands full? Just ask Alexa to make your lights brighter, to better see your recipe.
Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support.
Best Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Deals
Shop the best Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save up to 36% on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.
Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet
Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
The Pro version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is ideal for kids ages 6-12 and includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids tablets offer a full-feature tablet experience for kids, including up to 30% faster hexa-core processor compared to the previous generation and all-day battery life for enjoying books, shows, and listening to music.
Best Blink Video Doorbell and Camera Deals
You can save up to 42% on Blink's smart home products that let you keep an eye on your front door and answer it no matter where you are directly from your smartphone. Shop the best Amazon deals on Blink video doorbells and cameras below.
Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera
Experience 1080 HD day and infrared night video, motion detection, and two-way audio with Video Doorbell and Mini.
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Get 52% off the Blink Whole Home bundle featuring a Video Doorbell, Outdoor 4, Mini, and Sync Module 2. Using the Blink app, you'll be able to experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
Answer your door from anywhere with Video Doorbell and help protect your home inside and out with the wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security camera.
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.
Blink Mini - Two Pack
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.
Best Ring Doorbell and Camera Deals
If you're looking to upgrade your home's security camera or video doorbell setup, shop the best Ring doorbell and alarm deals available at the Amazon Presidents' Day sale. You can save up to 40% on devices to help you know what is going on inside and outside your home, whether you're there or not.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
An upgraded version of the doorbell featuring an expanded view and night vision.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real-time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired
The 1080p HD wired video doorbell is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
