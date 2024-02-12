Sales & Deals

Amazon Fire Kids Tablets Are Up to 36% Off With These Presidents' Day Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Fire 10 Kids tablet
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:14 PM PST, February 12, 2024

Whether for education or entertainment, save up to 36% on great tablets for your kids at Amazon.

As Presidents Day 2024 approaches, Amazon is now having a big sale on its Fire Kids tablets. If you’re looking for a tablet built just for kids, Amazon Fire Kids tablets are fit with highly-customizable parental controls and a kid-proof construction. A great source of education and entertainment, these kid-friendly tablets can be used for gaming, watching videos, reading books and so much more. 

This week, you can save up to 36% on Amazon's best tablets for kids, including the latest Amazon Fire 10 Kids.

Shop Amazon Fire Kids Tablets

Included in the Amazon sale is the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, which is made for big kids ages 6 to 12. Not only is it 33% off, but it also includes one year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim kid-friendly case designed to protect it when dropped. With immersive Dolby Atmos sound and 32 GB of internal storage, this tablet is great for downloading their favorite games, videos, books, and music.

For parents seeking a comprehensive and entertaining digital experience for their children, Amazon Kinds+ has thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. Ahead, shop all the Amazon Fire Kids tablet deals to save on some of the most affordable tablets you'll find.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 10 Kids Tablet

Made for kids and loved by parents, the newest Fire Kids Tablet for 3-7 year-old is meant to last, with robust parental controls, a bright, 10.1” 1080p Full HD display, and 25% faster performance than the previous generation.

$190 $150

Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

$110 $70

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Pro version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is ideal for kids ages 6-12 and includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Fire HD 8 Kids tablets offer a full-feature tablet experience for kids, including up to 30% faster hexa-core processor compared to the previous generation and all-day battery life for enjoying books, shows, and listening to music.

$150 $100

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

