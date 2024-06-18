Shop
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:31 AM PDT, June 18, 2024

Save up to $85 on the powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal.

If you want the premium Apple Watch experience, there is currently a deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 you won't want to miss. Apple's biggest and best smartwatch boasts a large and bright display along with powerful performance. Perfect for anyone who loves to be outdoors and regularly goes on long hikes, adventures, or dives, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a heavy-duty smartwatch. 

Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at Amazon for up to $85 off. This early Prime Day Apple deal brings the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to its lowest price ever. Choose between the latest Alpine Loop or Trail Loop specialized for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sport enthusiasts.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Whether you're hiking, swimming or running this summer, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up for the job. Save $85 on the powerful smartwatch at Amazon.

$799 $719

Shop Now

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, 49mm (GPS + Cellular)

Pair the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the latest Alpine Loop, known for its carbon neutrality and water-resistance.

$799 $714

Shop Now

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a powerful new S9 SiP and on-device Siri. Features in watchOS 10 offer new cycling experiences and help users explore the outdoors. With a new double tap gesture, a brighter display, expanded altitude range, Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures, it's perfect for your next adventure.

Most critically, it packs an 86dB siren audible from 600 feet away, which could potentially come in handy during emergencies on remote hikes or outdoor adventures.

This is the most rugged Apple Watch, but you still get access to all the usual features including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. If you prefer another model, check out our guide to all the best Apple Watch deals available right now.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

