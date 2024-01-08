With a fresh new year, everyone can use a new pair of sneakers to get moving more. If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your sneaker game, you're in luck. Amazon's winter sale is full of shoes for running or walking, including best-selling Adidas Ultraboost styles.

Whether you're a new jogger, or a longtime running warrior, Adidas Ultraboosts are some of the most popular running shoes out there. Beloved for their bouncy, cloud-like sole and solid arch support, the sneakers are not just great for running, but also for walking and casual wear around town.

Right now, you can save up to 65% on a pair of smooth-riding Ultraboosts at Amazon. No matter your speed, you’ll be stepping out in comfort when you wear these max-cushioned, heavy-duty trainers. Available in multiple models and colors, Adidas Ultraboosts have been worn by celebs from Harry Styles and Justin Bieber to Olivia Wilde and Meghan Markle because they're just as suitable for day-to-day style as they are for performance running.

A brand new pair of sneakers can make all the difference in your performance. Just in time to achieve your running goals in 2024, we've rounded up all the best deals on Adidas Ultraboosts for men and women that are worth shopping now.

