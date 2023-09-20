Best Lists

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear This Fall — Shop Hoka, Allbirds, New Balance and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best walking shoes
Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 9:14 AM PDT, September 20, 2023

Shop ET's top picks of comfy sneakers for women that were made for walking.

Important features to look for in a walking shoe are breathability, ample cushioning for your heel, and arch support. The best part about walking shoes is that with such great lateral support and cushioning, they can double up for most of your workouts. So, start your routine with the best walking shoes for the new season.

No matter what fitness activity you plan on taking up in the summer, shop the best walking shoes for women that also happen to be sleek and stylish, below. Plus, be sure to check out the best running shoes for women

The Best Walking Shoes for Women 2023

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100 $60

Shop Now

HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes

HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes
Amazon

HOKA ONE ONE Bondi 8 Shoes

If she's looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption. 

New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer
Amazon

New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

These New Balance cross trainers provide cushion support for foot comfort while walking or jogging.

$65 $53

Shop Now

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon

Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.

$59 $40

Shop Now

Allbirds Tree Dashers

Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbird

Allbirds Tree Dashers

This über comfortable shoe from Allbirds is super soft, but provides stiff support if you want to also use it as a running shoe. 

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers
Crocs

Crocs Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers

These superbly cushioned hybrid sneakers for women are made for all-day comfort.

$65 $40

Shop Now

Ryka Devotion Plus 3

Ryka Devotion Plus 3
Zappos

Ryka Devotion Plus 3

For the best comfortable walking shoe, you really can't go wrong with a Ryka. This lightweight shoe uses the Anatomical Precise-Return™ insole for heel and arch support and the active foam adds additional shock and impact absorption.

$100 $75

Shop Now

ON Cloud 5 Running Shoe

ON Cloud 5 Running Shoe
Nordstrom

ON Cloud 5 Running Shoe

Truth: Some people's feet sweat more than others. Thankfully, the mesh upper on these shoes help your feet breathe – even on super-hot outdoor runs. And with the extra cushioning in this running sneaker, you'll feel like you're running on marshmallows instead of hitting the pavement.

Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe

Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe
Amazon

Reebok Classic Harman Run Walking Shoe

The Classic Harman Run sneaker has comfortable lightweight cushioning with a rubber sole, making them the perfect pair for running or walking.

$65 $55

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes

These comfortable Asics running shoes are perfect for anyone looking to get more active this year.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Zappos

Brooks Addiction Walker Suede

Brooks has released a walking version of Addiction, one of its most beloved running styles. Not only does Brooks Addiction Walker footwear have a round toe with a bumper, a padded tongue and collar, but it has good arch support. Additionally, the outsole is totally slip-resistant — just in case your walk gets vigorous, fast.

Ryka Sky Walk Trail

Ryka Sky Walk Trail
Zappos

Ryka Sky Walk Trail

People love the comfort of Ryka walking shoes, but if you like to walk on rough terrain, you might want to consider the Sky Walk Trail shoe from Ryka.  They have a memory-foam insole to help provide arch support through the stride along with a molded EVA midsole for stability and a durable outsole for reliable traction and shock absorption while hiking.

$85 $72

Shop Now

 RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On the Best-Selling Sneakers Starting at $27

Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On the Best-Selling Sneakers Starting at $27

The 15 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Save on Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and More

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Save on Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and More

The 15 Best Men's Sneaker Deals to Shop at Amazon: Shop Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Under Armour and More

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Men's Sneaker Deals to Shop at Amazon: Shop Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Under Armour and More

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers At This Major Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers At This Major Sale

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All 2023

Best Lists

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All 2023

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear All 2023

Best Lists

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear All 2023

Save Up to 46% On Hoka Running, Walking and Hiking Shoes

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 46% On Hoka Running, Walking and Hiking Shoes

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Summer

Style

The Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon for Summer

Shop the Best lululemon Activewear and Loungewear Finds for Summer

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best lululemon Activewear and Loungewear Finds for Summer

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

Best Lists

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

Tags: