The Best Amazon Fitness Deals for Women and Men 2024: Home Gym Equipment, Activewear, Yoga Mats and More

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:20 AM PST, January 3, 2024

Step up to meet your 2024 health and fitness goals with these impressive Amazon deals.

Whether you're just starting to your 2024 fitness goals or revamping your workouts this winter, it's always a good time to invest in your health. Amazon's Winter Sale has discounted fitness products and workout gear to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer.  

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on workout equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss or increase your muscle mass by strength training, they've got it all for a bargain.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find Amazon deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.

Best Amazon Fitness Equipment Deals 2024

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights
Amazon

Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Weights

Available in 5-pound to 45-pound weights, these kettlebells are a must-have Amazon deal for anyone wanting to build some muscle mass.

$22 $18

Shop Now

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon

Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700 $500

Shop Now

Umineux Non-Slip Yoga Mat

Umineux Non-Slip Yoga Mat
Amazon

Umineux Non-Slip Yoga Mat

Take your at-home yoga and pilates routine to the next level with this upgraded non-stick yoga mat.

$36 $27

Shop Now

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Amazon

Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The Yosuda Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$440 $270

With coupon

Shop Now

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill
Amazon

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

Get your steps in while working from home. Pair a standing desk with this under-the-desk walking pad to keep you motivated during your daily routine.

$350 $270

Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike

Original Peloton Bike
Amazon

Original Peloton Bike

Give the gift of an upgraded at-home workout experience with a Peloton bike — all that's needed is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445 $1,245

Shop Now

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Amazon

Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time.

$1,199 $899

Shop Now

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete their home gym with this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals ensure safe footing even during the most vigorous workouts.

$399 $225

With Coupon

Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549 $379

Shop Now

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench
Amazon

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench

From bench presses to seated shoulder presses, this adjustable workout bench is perfect for your at-home gym and $20 off right now.

$140 $120

with coupon

Shop Now

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon

LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$180 $153

Shop Now

Best Amazon Fitness Tech Deals 2024

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights
Amazon

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights

An adjustable ankle weight that comes with sandbags that allows you go to from 1 pound to 5 pounds. 

$36 $29

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.

$399 $349

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with Amazon deal, the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249 $189

Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0

Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon

Theragun Mini 2.0

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's more affordable. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. 

$80 $71

Shop Now

Best Women's Activewear Deals 2024

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75 $45

Shop Now

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$46 $30

Shop Now

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Amazon

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$110 $84

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price.

$30 $23

Shop Now

OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set

OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set
Amazon

OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Set

Fitness junkies on TikTok love this 2 piece set for its breathability, comfort, and flexibility.

$49 $30

Shop Now

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra
Amazon

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Sports Bra

"It is so comfortable, I wear it all the time," wrote one reviewer.

$27 $23

Shop Now

Heathyoga Women's Biker Shorts

Heathyoga Women's Biker Shorts
Amazon

Heathyoga Women's Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts on warm days this fall.

$25 $15

Shop Now

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts
Amazon

BMJL Women's Athletic Shorts

The thick elastic band of these flowy shorts will keep you comfy and secure during any workout.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Best Men's Activewear Deals 2024

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $18

Shop Now

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts
Amazon

Leidowei Men's 2 in 1 Workout Running Shorts

Have your loose, flowy shorts on top and compression shorts underneath with this two-layered pair from Amazon. The compression layer even has a large phone pocket.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

With a staggering 66,000+ 5-star ratings, these workout shorts are essential for your fitness wardrobe.

$30 $14

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140 $49

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

