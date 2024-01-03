The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Whether you're just starting to your 2024 fitness goals or revamping your workouts this winter, it's always a good time to invest in your health. Amazon's Winter Sale has discounted fitness products and workout gear to help you save on your journey to become your own personal trainer.

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. If you prefer getting your sweat on at your home gym instead of going to a fitness class, you will want to take advantage of these deals on workout equipment and activewear. If you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss or increase your muscle mass by strength training, they've got it all for a bargain.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find Amazon deals that'll get your heart pumping on fitness equipment and fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear for women and men.

Best Amazon Fitness Equipment Deals 2024

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill Amazon UMAY Under Desk Treadmill Get your steps in while working from home. Pair a standing desk with this under-the-desk walking pad to keep you motivated during your daily routine. $350 $270 Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Give the gift of an upgraded at-home workout experience with a Peloton bike — all that's needed is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,245 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. $549 $379 Shop Now

FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench Amazon FLYBIRD Adjustable Bench From bench presses to seated shoulder presses, this adjustable workout bench is perfect for your at-home gym and $20 off right now. $140 $120 with coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Fitness Tech Deals 2024

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $399 $349 Shop Now

Best Women's Activewear Deals 2024

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 Amazon Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. $110 $84 Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. These are a great deal if you want quality activewear at an affordable price. $30 $23 Shop Now

Best Men's Activewear Deals 2024

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

