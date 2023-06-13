Whether you're searching for the perfect Father's Day gift or you've got exercise on the brain as we head into summer, you won't want to miss Amazon's latest sale on Bowflex fitness equipment. If your home gym could use an upgrade, you can save on adjustable dumbbells, treadmills, curl bars and more.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. $549 $379 Shop Now

Right now, you can save $1,100 on a top-of-the-line cardio experience. The Bowflex T22 Treadmill, which normally retails for $3,599, is now on sale for $2,499 to help you get high performance cardio from the comfort of home.

Bowflex Treadmill 22 Amazon Bowflex Treadmill 22 The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet. $3,599 $2,499 Shop Now

This Bowflex treadmill allows you to elevate your running experience with -5% to 20% incline. With a JRNY Membership, you can experience voice-coached workouts that automatically adapt as your running improves. Plus, you'll get access to more than 200 scenic destinations around the planet displayed on the treadmill's screen.

If you prefer to catch up on your favorite shows while you workout, the Bowflex T22 Treadmill also lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max during your adaptive workouts.

Another can't-miss Bowflex deal at Amazon is on the VeloCore Bike. This exercise bike provides a comfortable, more natural-feeling ride with its ability to lean left and right as you sprint toward the finish line. You can sway, lean, and rock from side-to-side for a more robust riding.

The Bowflex VeloCore Bike features an adjustable HD touchscreen, 100 resistance levels, and includes a Bluetooth heart rate armband as well as 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts. For a challenging and entertaining way to exercise, don't miss out on this limited-time home gym deal.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

