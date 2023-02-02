The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Equipment: Bowflex, Garmin, Activewear and More
It's a well-known fact that Amazon delivers impressive fitness savings for the New Year, but what may be a lesser-known fact is that they have incredible sales year-round. With perfect timing for those setting goals to improve their health in the new year, Amazon is discounting fitness products across their site to help you with your personal training. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, it's a really good time to invest in yourself.
Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. Anyone who has or is planning to set up a home gym instead of going to a fitness class will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss or strength training or you're looking to restock your winter workout clothes, they've got what you want for a steal.
Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping in fitness equipment, fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear.
Best Fitness Equipment Deals
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Schwinn's bike comes with a 1-Year JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
Complete your home gym with $170 off this customer-loved rowing machine. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
Best Fitness Tech Deals
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
This Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch features a touchscreen display, body monitoring, music, and more.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life.
Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.
Best Activewear Deals
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds.
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
If you love the Aerie crossover leggings, this very similar pair on Amazon is 50% off right now. These leggings also have a hidden waistband pocket for convenient storage of keys, credit cards, and other essentials.
Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.
Score 50% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts.
Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings.
