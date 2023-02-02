It's a well-known fact that Amazon delivers impressive fitness savings for the New Year, but what may be a lesser-known fact is that they have incredible sales year-round. With perfect timing for those setting goals to improve their health in the new year, Amazon is discounting fitness products across their site to help you with your personal training. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness goals, it's a really good time to invest in yourself.

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. Anyone who has or is planning to set up a home gym instead of going to a fitness class will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you want to improve your mental health to destress after work, focus on weight loss or strength training or you're looking to restock your winter workout clothes, they've got what you want for a steal.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping in fitness equipment, fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear.

Best Fitness Equipment Deals

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too. $549 $429 Shop Now

Best Fitness Tech Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout. $250 $200 Shop Now

Best Activewear Deals

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $31 Shop Now

