Fitness trackers have evolved from simply tracking your workout progress and helping you understand your sleep patterns to functioning as full-on personal trainers on your wrist. If you need help accomplishing your wellness goals in 2024, a fitness tracker is a great way to not only get more active but also stay on top of your progress.

Ever since Fitbit introduced its first clip-on wearable in 2009, fitness trackers have given customers a better picture of their overall health and fitness, allowing them to shape their habits into more positive ones. The best fitness trackers, smartwatches and fitness bands can be worn all day and will track your evening strolls, intense at-home workouts, or a strenuous day of cleaning and organizing the home.

While fitness trackers are best at monitoring exercise, newer features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, workout guides and more. Most come in a slim design, but others — like Apple Watches and Garmin smartwatches — pack a bigger display, extra features and more buttons. While most smartwatches with built-in GPS last one to two days on a single charge, fitness bands offer five to eight days of battery life.

From the iconic Apple Watch to classic Fitbits, here are the best fitness trackers to support your New Year's health goals.

The Best Fitness Trackers for 2024

Fitbit Charge 6 Amazon Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Charge 6 optimizes your health by connecting the dots between your activity, sleep and stress. The purchase comes with six months of the premium app membership, which includes hundreds of guided workouts, a gallery of mindfulness sessions and fitness features like Active Zone Minutes and built-in GPS. $160 $130 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $399 $349 Shop Now

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch Amazon Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch The Garmin smart watch will motivate you to be active. It monitors your heart rate, sleep, stress, hydration and more. Plus, it notifies you of calls and texts and has up to 11 days of battery life before it needs to be recharged. $247 Shop Now

Fitbit Inspire 3 Walmart Fitbit Inspire 3 Sleek and simple, the Fitbit Inspire 3 (offered in a variety of colors) monitors sleep and stress levels on top of tracking fitness. It can even tell when your body needs a rest day. $99 $70 Shop Now

Fitbit Versa 4 Amazon Fitbit Versa 4 Accessorize and keep track of all your workout goals with the Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch offered in black, graphite and pink sand shades. Track exercise, sleep, stress, heart rate and more with this fitness device. $200 $150 Shop Now

Garmin Lily Amazon Garmin Lily Want a stylish watch that doesn't look like a fitness tracker? The Garmin Lily that tracks fitness, respiration, energy levels, menstrual cycles, pregnancy, hydration, all-day stress, sleep and estimated heart rate is the option for you. $250 Shop Now

Oura Smart Ring Gen3 Oura Ring Oura Smart Ring Gen3 This small ring, offered in multiple finishes, packs a big punch. It is able to track 20 biometric signals all from your finger, including sleep, early illness detection, women's health, activity and recovery, stress and so much more. Starting at $299 Shop Now

Garmin Vivomove Trend Amazon Garmin Vivomove Trend The Garmin Vivomove Trend is a hybrid smartwatch that can monitor a variety of health areas, including continuous heart rate sampling, energy levels, sleep score, stress tracking and women’s health tracking. $270 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

