Nike is kicking off 2024 with huge savings on best-selling styles to revamp your workout wardrobe.
While we can't guarantee that new workout clothes will help you achieve your New Year's resolution to stay fit, they can certainly help you stay motivated. Whether you started a new gym routine, are exploring at-home workout classes, or embracing the cold to run outside more, a wardrobe refresh is the perfect kickoff to your health journey.
To ensure you stay energized and motivated in 2024, Nike just launched a huge New Year Kickoff Sale with major discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling athletic apparel. Now through Wednesday, January 17, Nike is offering up to 50% off thousands of styles. To sweeten the deal, Nike members can save an extra 25% on select styles using the code LETSGO.
Shop the Nike New Year Kickoff Sale
During the Nike sale, you can score discounts on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more winter-ready apparel. From fresh sneakers that will reignite your passion for running to cozy activewear for cold-weather walks, Nike's New Year sale is slashing prices on best-selling items to instantly elevate your winter workout wardrobe and ensure you're well-prepared for any activity this season.
Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the pages upon pages of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From trendy Air Force 1 sneakers to best-selling leggings, shop our top picks from the Nike New Year Kickoff Sale.
Best Nike Deals on Women's Sneakers
Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Women's Shoes
Nike's Air Max Flyknit Racer sneakers are crafted with stretchy yarns that form to your foot for support and breathability.
Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Women's Shoes
A fresh twist on Nike's beloved Air Force 1 sneakers, now featuring an elevated midsole.
Nike Free Run 2018 Women's Running Shoes
Save now on the super light and flexible Nike Free Run 2018, made for short runs when you want a barefoot-like feel.
Nike InfinityRN 4 Women's Road Running Shoes
The InfinityRN 4 features Nike's all-new React X foam combined with their snug-fitting Flyknit for optimal support and breathability with each stride.
Best Nike Deals on Men's Sneakers
Nike Pegasus 40 Premium Road Running Shoes
Tackle long distances with the Nike Pegasus 40 Premium Road Running Shoes, designed to deliver a springy and responsive ride for any run.
Nike Rival Fly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Whether you're tackling a marathon or simply setting a goal for running on the local roads, the Rival Fly 3 sneakers will keep you energized as you push towards the finish line.
Nike Free Run 2018 Men's Road Running Shoes
Get 30% off the highly-rated Nike Free Run 2018, featuring a circular-knit upper and dynamic heel fit system.
Nike Kiger 9 Men's Trail Running Shoes
With Nike React foam and a revamped breathable upper, the Kiger 9 Men's Trail Running Shoes offer the comfort you need to traverse trails with speed.
Best Nike Deals on Women's Activewear
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike's Zenvy Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings are designed with InfinaSoft fabric, known for its lightweight nature and squat-proof qualities.
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Fleece Hoodie
Highlighting Nike's cozy midweight semi-brushed fleece, this hoodie is perfect for year-round wear.
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel.
Nike Dri-FIT Swift Element UV Women's Crew-Neck Running Top
This relaxed crew-neck is crafted with lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry during workouts.
Best Nike Deals on Men's Activewear
Nike A.P.S. Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top
The highly-rated Axis Performance System Top showcases a compressive baselayer with a smooth, stretchy feel to keep you going throughout your workout.
Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants
From Nike's Therma collection, these fleece-lined pants are designed to provide a warm and cozy feel during your workout sessions.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Men's Therma-FIT Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket
A little wind and rain won't stop anyone in this durable hooded jacket.
Nike Yoga Men's Dri-FIT Joggers
Whether you're a yoga enthusiast or a beginner, these cozy joggers are crafted with soft lightweight fabric to help you glide from pose to pose.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT: