While we can't guarantee that new workout clothes will help you achieve your New Year's resolution to stay fit, they can certainly help you stay motivated. Whether you started a new gym routine, are exploring at-home workout classes, or embracing the cold to run outside more, a wardrobe refresh is the perfect kickoff to your health journey.

To ensure you stay energized and motivated in 2024, Nike just launched a huge New Year Kickoff Sale with major discounts on everything from iconic sneakers to best-selling athletic apparel. Now through Wednesday, January 17​​​​​​, Nike is offering up to 50% off thousands of styles. To sweeten the deal, Nike members can save an extra 25% on select styles using the code LETSGO.

Shop the Nike New Year Kickoff Sale

During the Nike sale, you can score discounts on activewear essentials, including training and running shoes, workout shirts, hoodies, joggers and more winter-ready apparel. From fresh sneakers that will reignite your passion for running to cozy activewear for cold-weather walks, Nike's New Year sale is slashing prices on best-selling items to instantly elevate your winter workout wardrobe and ensure you're well-prepared for any activity this season.

Anytime we hear the words “Nike” and “sale” in the same sentence, we are scrolling through the pages upon pages of discounts to find the greatest deals on the brand’s most popular products. From trendy Air Force 1 sneakers to best-selling leggings, shop our top picks from the Nike New Year Kickoff Sale.

Best Nike Deals on Women's Sneakers

Best Nike Deals on Men's Sneakers

Best Nike Deals on Women's Activewear

Best Nike Deals on Men's Activewear

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

