Gear up for your workouts, hiking trips and more with the best deals from Adidas' Presidents' Day sale.
If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or new activewear for your workouts this weekend, Adidas is back with a huge Presidents' Day sale. To help you refresh your fitness wardrobe, Adidas is offering up to 65% off the brand's effortlessly cool clothing, shoes, and accessories until Friday, February 23.
Shop the Adidas Presidents' Day Sale
From Cloudfoam Pure sneakers and Adidas' Ultraboost Sneakers to NMD_R1s and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, leggings, or just an easy sweatshirt to wear this season, the Adidas Presidents' Day sale has you covered. Just use code BIGSALE at checkout to unlock savings on thousands of the brand’s bestsellers.
Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.
Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score stylish activewear and shoes for less. Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Adidas Presidents' Day sale.
Women's Ultimate Sweatshirt
Made from a stretchy and moisture-wicking fabric, perfect for layering this winter for your workouts.
Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Experience epic energy with Adidas' lightest Ultraboost ever.
adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip.
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Made with a foot-hugging knit, these cushioned sneakers will have you feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Men's Own the Run Jacket
The adidas Own the Run Jacket will keep you dry and comfortable from start to finish.
Men's Ultraboost Light C.RDY Running Shoes
Lace up in a pair of Ultraboost Light C.RDY running shoes from Adidas, and experience energy return like never before.
Women's NMD_R1 Shoes
Your next run just got a whole lot better looking with the stylish NMD_R1 sneakers.
Women's Loungewear Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings
These Adidas leggings feature an elastic waist for added comfort that fits snugly on your hips.
Men's TERREX Swift R3 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes
Lace up these waterproof hiking shoes for your next adventure.
Kids Lite Racer Adapt 6.0 Shoes
A easy slip on sneaker for kids who haven't mastered tying their shoes.
Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants
Jeans? No thanks. Throw on these workout pants with an oversized hoodie for your most relaxed weekend yet.
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2.0 Hiking Shoes
Hiking shoes intentionally made for comfort as it features a boost midsole for a cushion and bounce when on a rocky surface.
Women's Grand Court Shoes
They're designed for tennis, but this classic Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker is comfortable enough for everyday wear.
Men's Team Issue Pullover Hoodie
Designed with moisture-absorbing AEROREADY, this comfy fleece is made for all-day comfort.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
