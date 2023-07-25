Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes on Sale at Amazon for as Low as $33
Khloé Kardashian has always been one to share her stylish activewear looks and other parts of her life to her fans on Instagram, often showcasing her must-have Good American leggings and other gym staples. If you've been keeping a tab on what the mom and entrepreneur has been wearing, odds are you've clocked everything from her workout sets to her sports bras.
And if it's her shoes you've been eyeing, you're in luck: One of her tried-and-true pairs of Adidas sneakers, the beloved Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, are on sale on Amazon right now. You can grab Khloé's workout sneakers for as low as $33 today.
In case you're looking for a sneaker worthy of a Kardashian, the Adidas Cloudfoam sneaker features a memory foam sockliner to give you optimal comfort.
Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing leopard leggings from her brand's activewear line to an Instagram Story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another prime focus of her was her gym shoes. If you've been on the hunt for a pair of comfortable running sneakers before the school year begins, these Adidas Cloudfoams are worthy of a spot in your closet.
The Adidas sneakers include memory foam sockliner and a Cloudfoam cushioning. The soft midsole cushioning adds comfort as you head out for coffee or a casual run. This is a great time to upgrade your shoe collection before back-to-school, so score a new pair of running shoes while they are majorly marked down.
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
