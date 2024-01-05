Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear This 2024— lululemon, Aerie, alo yoga & More

Best Leggings with Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials
Fabletics
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:34 PM PST, January 5, 2024

Shop trending legging styles with pockets from lululemon, alo Yoga, Aerie and more.

When it comes to running errands or hitting the gym after work, a pair of staple leggings never fails, especially ones with pockets. Long gone are the days of gym bags and running fanny packs, as pocketed leggings have become a year-round must-have. Setting a regular routine can be a challenge in itself. The last thing you want is to navigate the hassle of having to carry around your keys, cell phone, AirPods, or really any other daily essentials. Wearing leggings with pockets makes it easy to keep your belongings close while you focus throughout the day.

Trust us on this one: a pocket can elevate pretty much any fashion style. And once you find a really great pair of leggings with pockets, you'll never want to go back to pocketless pairs again. Fortunately, there are dozens of comfortable and breathable leggings with pockets that are available to shop from some of fashion's top retailers — including alo Yoga, lululemon, Amazon, Aerie, Girlfriend Collective and so many more.

Ahead, shop ET Shop's top picks for the best leggings with pockets for exercising, running errands, and lounging around. 

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack
Amazon

Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants 2-Pack

Perfect for any type of workout or everyday wear, Real Housewife Kyle Richards' favorite leggings are made from a flattering compressive fabric and come in a pack of two.

$47 $33

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings with Pockets

These classic Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants have more than 36,000 5-star reviews. 

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Joggers

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Joggers
Old Navy

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8 Joggers

Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, tummy control, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?

$40 $28

Shop Now

Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging

Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging
Aerie

Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging

These crossover-style leggings from Aerie provide a flattering fit that are popping up all over social media. And this buttery-smooth pair comes with pockets on each side. 

$55 $38

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets

Lululemon makes some of the very best leggings with pockets on the market — and this Align pant style is no different.

SuperForm 7/8 Legging

SuperForm 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SuperForm 7/8 Legging

Outdoor Voices' highest impact 7/8 length leggings are made of sweat-wicking SuperForm fabric and feature two phone pockets and a waistband with an internal drawstring for a customized fit. 

$98 $49

Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Legging

Step into brighter days ahead with this Oprah-approved, high waist legging style: Girlfriend Collective — complete with compression pockets.

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

These moisture-wicking tights are crafted from a more durable fabric for added support and pockets — perfect for hiking and other outdoor activities. 

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Out Of Pocket High Waisted Midi Legging

Featuring a signature high waistband, midi length, and pockets at the hip, this must-have legging is made from our buttery soft Spacedye. 

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Athleta

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight

These Athleta leggings have a convenient side pocket and adorable cutout details at the ankle.

$109 $75

Shop Now

Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging

Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging

Crafted from a stretchy spandex material, this High-Waist 4 Pocket Utility Legging from Alo Yoga helps to life and sculpt, with 4 sleek pockets for added convenience.

$138 $82

Shop Now

Dragon Fit Joggers for Women with Pockets

Dragon Fit Joggers for Women with Pockets
Amazon

Dragon Fit Joggers for Women with Pockets

This cozy high-waist jogger is buttery soft and has deep pockets.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Capris Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala leggings are a best-selling product on Amazon — and with the deep pockets on these capri leggings, you can enjoy a hassle-free workout in any season. 

