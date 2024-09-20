Shop
The Best Vuori Deals to Shop for Fall: Save Up to 50% on Leggings, Sports Bras, Joggers and More

Vuori Fall Deals
Vuori
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:59 PM PDT, September 20, 2024

Shop the best Vuori deals for women and save as much as 50% on fall activewear must-haves.

Fall is nearly here and nothing provides the ultimate motivation to work out quite like new activewear. There's no better time than the start of the season to freshen up your less-than-inspiring drawer of workout gear. Not only must your activewear be versatile and ready to handle anything thrown its way, but the pieces should be ones you're actually excited to wear that make you feel as good as you look.

When it comes to athletic and performance gear that's as comfortable as it is stylish, Vuori has risen to the top of the ranks. As many Vuori fans know, the brand hardly ever has sales, but there are currently tons of marked-down pieces in the Vuori sale section right now. From best-selling sports bras and workout dresses to leggings and joggers, you can save up to 50% on must-have Vuori styles for fall.

Shop the Vuori Sale

Vuori has been spotted on celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gigi Hadid. Thanks to the brand's signature DreamKnit fabric, the stylish activewear feels like a second skin, and is also incredibly cozy. If you're looking for fall-ready gear that’ll take you from the trails to the gym, look no further than Vuori.

Whether you're refreshing your workout wardrobe, or you're just looking for some comfy loungewear, the Vuori sale has you covered. Ahead, go from workouts to weekends and shop the best Vuori deals for women. Sizes are going quickly, so go ahead and score these savings before everything sells out.

Best Vuori Deals for Women

Evolve Legging

Evolve Legging
Vuori

Evolve Legging

Vuori's smoothest, sleekest legging yet is ideal for a studio workout or daily wear. Performance stretch knit make these feel as good as you'll look.

$118 $70

Shop Now

Performance Jogger - Long

Performance Jogger - Long
Vuori

Performance Jogger - Long

Whether you're snuggling up on the couch or running errands, these comfy joggers are the perfect choice for chilly fall days.

$94 $56

Shop Now

Long Line Elevation Bra

Long Line Elevation Bra
Vuori

Long Line Elevation Bra

With a dropped neckline, strap details and a wide, comfortable band, Vuori's best-selling Long Line Elevation Bra provides full coverage and medium support.

$64 $32

Shop Now

Granite High Waist Flare

Granite High Waist Flare
Vuori

Granite High Waist Flare

These high-waisted active flare pants have a cool slit detail and come in two colors.

$118 $47

Shop Now

Granite Cropped Hoodie

Granite Cropped Hoodie
Vuori

Granite Cropped Hoodie

Pair this cropped hoodie with the Granite High Waist Flare Pants for the perfect loungewear look.

$128 $77

Shop Now

Daily Legging

Daily Legging
Vuori

Daily Legging

Designed with Vuori's BreatheInterlock Performance Fabric, the Daily Leggings provide smoothing coverage and an airbrushed finish to keep you going all day.

$89 $71

Shop Now

Pose Sands Dress

Pose Sands Dress
Vuori

Pose Sands Dress

Vuori's Pose Sands Dress features stretch rib knit that hugs in all the right places.

$118 $94

Shop Now

Miles Jogger

Miles Jogger
Vuori

Miles Jogger

These ultralight joggers are made from from high-stretch, breathable fabric, making them perfect for travel or your next adventure.

$118 $70

Shop Now

Bayview Thermal Hoodie

Bayview Thermal Hoodie
Vuori

Bayview Thermal Hoodie

Perfect for light workouts, this warm waffle knit hoodie wicks away moisture for long-lasting comfort.

$128 $77

Shop Now

Aston Rib Pant

Aston Rib Pant
Vuori

Aston Rib Pant

These high-rise pants are uber comfortable for lounging with a relaxed fit.

$108 $86

Shop Now

