Fall is nearly here and nothing provides the ultimate motivation to work out quite like new activewear. There's no better time than the start of the season to freshen up your less-than-inspiring drawer of workout gear. Not only must your activewear be versatile and ready to handle anything thrown its way, but the pieces should be ones you're actually excited to wear that make you feel as good as you look.

When it comes to athletic and performance gear that's as comfortable as it is stylish, Vuori has risen to the top of the ranks. As many Vuori fans know, the brand hardly ever has sales, but there are currently tons of marked-down pieces in the Vuori sale section right now. From best-selling sports bras and workout dresses to leggings and joggers, you can save up to 50% on must-have Vuori styles for fall.

Shop the Vuori Sale

Vuori has been spotted on celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gigi Hadid. Thanks to the brand's signature DreamKnit fabric, the stylish activewear feels like a second skin, and is also incredibly cozy. If you're looking for fall-ready gear that’ll take you from the trails to the gym, look no further than Vuori.

Whether you're refreshing your workout wardrobe, or you're just looking for some comfy loungewear, the Vuori sale has you covered. Ahead, go from workouts to weekends and shop the best Vuori deals for women. Sizes are going quickly, so go ahead and score these savings before everything sells out.

Best Vuori Deals for Women

Evolve Legging Vuori Evolve Legging Vuori's smoothest, sleekest legging yet is ideal for a studio workout or daily wear. Performance stretch knit make these feel as good as you'll look. $118 $70 Shop Now

Daily Legging Vuori Daily Legging Designed with Vuori's BreatheInterlock Performance Fabric, the Daily Leggings provide smoothing coverage and an airbrushed finish to keep you going all day. $89 $71 Shop Now

Miles Jogger Vuori Miles Jogger These ultralight joggers are made from from high-stretch, breathable fabric, making them perfect for travel or your next adventure. $118 $70 Shop Now

