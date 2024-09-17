Some champs can't stop/won't stop — case in point: American Olympian and G.O.A.T gymnast Simone Biles. Don't think she's sitting on her laurels after winning a handful of Olympic medals last month; she's already dropped her latest project, an Athleta clothing collab, just ahead of her Gold Over America Tour.

The famous athlete has previously collaborated with Athleta on a girls' range, but this latest release is Simone's first multi-generational product collection with the brand. This drop features five pieces for women, including tops, a jacket and leggings. It also has two pieces for girls and an ever-useful belt bag. The collection is made from Athleta's popular shiny Powervita fabric in Simone Navy, a rich, deep blue color. The intimate photos from the Paris pictorial spread include a radiant Biles and a young girl showcasing the chic styles (not pictured: Biles' iconic diamond goat necklace).

Shop Simone Biles x Athleta

Biles is part of Athleta's Power of She Collective, which aims to connect, celebrate and empower game-changing women. This third installment with the brand is sure to sell out quickly, so shop now. Scroll down to shop the collection and check out Athleta's Instagram announcement.

Sateen Bomber Athleta Sateen Bomber This water-resistant jacket is made with recycled materials and will keep you stylish and dry. $199 Shop Now

Transcend Top Athleta Transcend Top Sweat-wicking and rated UPF 50+, this ballet-inspired top is more than a good look; it keeps you dry and protected. $69 Shop Now

