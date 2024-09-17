Shop
The Simone Biles x Athleta Capsule Collection Dropped Today — Make Room In Your Closet for New Athleisure Wear

Simone Biles x Athleta Capsule Collection
Athleta
By Erica Radol
Published: 1:33 PM PDT, September 17, 2024

Whether heading to the gym or running errands, the Simone Biles X Athleta drop is here with tops, leggings and a belt bag.

Some champs can't stop/won't stop — case in point: American Olympian and G.O.A.T gymnast Simone Biles. Don't think she's sitting on her laurels after winning a handful of Olympic medals last month; she's already dropped her latest project, an Athleta clothing collab, just ahead of her Gold Over America Tour. 

The famous athlete has previously collaborated with Athleta on a girls' range, but this latest release is Simone's first multi-generational product collection with the brand. This drop features five pieces for women, including tops, a jacket and leggings. It also has two pieces for girls and an ever-useful belt bag. The collection is made from Athleta's popular shiny Powervita fabric in Simone Navy, a rich, deep blue color. The intimate photos from the Paris pictorial spread include a radiant Biles and a young girl showcasing the chic styles (not pictured: Biles' iconic diamond goat necklace). 

Shop Simone Biles x Athleta

Biles is part of Athleta's Power of She Collective, which aims to connect, celebrate and empower game-changing women. This third installment with the brand is sure to sell out quickly, so shop now. Scroll down to shop the collection and check out Athleta's Instagram announcement. 

Elation Ultra High-Rise Shine 7/8 Leggings

Elation Ultra High-Rise Shine 7/8 Leggings
Athleta

Elation Ultra High-Rise Shine 7/8 Leggings

Buttery soft and so stylish, these quick-dry leggings will take you to the gym, yoga studio and beyond. 

All About Shine Large Puff Bag

All About Shine Large Puff Bag
Athleta

All About Shine Large Puff Bag

There are so many ways to wear this versatile belt bag, and the smart design will make it a regular in your wardrobe. 

Sateen Bomber

Sateen Bomber
Athleta

Sateen Bomber

This water-resistant jacket is made with recycled materials and will keep you stylish and dry.

Transcend Top

Transcend Top
Athleta

Transcend Top

Sweat-wicking and rated UPF 50+, this ballet-inspired top is more than a good look; it keeps you dry and protected.

Vital Shine Bra A-C

Vital Shine Bra A-C
Athleta

Vital Shine Bra A-C

Best for low-impact workouts and yoga, this bra is so pretty you'll likely want to show it off. 

Purpose Shine Bra D-DD

Purpose Shine Bra D-DD
Athleta

Purpose Shine Bra D-DD

A crop-top/bra hybrid, this light-support bra is also available in sizes A-C.

Girls' All Day Half-Zip Hoodie

Girls' All Day Half-Zip Hoodie
Athleta

Girls' All Day Half-Zip Hoodie

This breathable cotton-blend top is a fall layering hero. 

Girls' Chit Chat Shine Short

Girls' Chit Chat Shine Short
Athleta

Girls' Chit Chat Shine Short

For sports or active days, these girls' shorts have a little Athleta X Simone Biles logo on the waistband. 

