Christmas, Hannukah, and all of the winter holidays get more cheer with an Advent calendar made just for kids.
We know it feels too early to think about the winter holiday season while we've barely touched down in spooky season. But one perennial favorite gift for nearly anyone on your list is best to shop early because they sell out quickly: Advent calendars.
Advent calendars count down the days until the winter holidays with daily surprise gifts like Lego figurines, sweet treats or Disney princess dolls. As a kid, opening a tab each day leading up to the holiday makes the season feel even more magical. There is an advent calendar out there for every type of kid, from tots to preteens, and this year's best advent calendars for kids range from Pokémon and Lego to Star Wars and Barbie to everything in between. They are also great to give kids that you are not sure what to buy.
With so many options on the market, choosing the right advent calendar can be tough. We've done the work for you and found the best advent calendars for kids in 2024. Ahead, shop our top picks to get your kids in the holiday spirit. Also, check out our Harry Potter Advent Calendars and the best toys from Walmart to celebrate the holiday season. When shopping is this easy, you won't mind crossing off your gift list early.
Best Pop-Culture Advent Calendars 2024 for Kids
Hello Kitty 24-Day Advent Calendar
Hair, beauty and jewelry surprises in Hello Kitty-approved colors await in this adorable countdown calendar.
LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2024
Many of their favorite Disney characters and princesses are behind these little doors, waiting to surprise and delight kids.
Pokémon 2024 Holiday Advent Calendar Playset for Kids - 24 Piece Christmas Gift Set
Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.
Super Mario Advent Calendar Limited Christmas Edition
This limited-edition advent calendar holds a never-before-seen Mario Santa figurine.
Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar
Musical theater enthusiasts will appreciate this Wicked-theme Advent calendar filled with stickers, keychains, buttons and more.
Barbie Advent Calendar
Any Barbie lover will love this holiday Advent calendar with one doll and 24 accessories.
Best 2024 Advent Calendars for Young Kids
Build-a-Bear Merry Mission Advent Calendar
Six mini plushes and 19 accessories await little hands behind the doors, from everyone's favorite Build-a-Bear.
Sesame Street: Advent Calendar Storybook Collection
Each day in December, you can read a new Sesame Street-themed story with your kiddo using this Advent calendar.
Play-Doh Advent Calendar Toy for Kids 3 Years and Up with Over 24 Surprise Accessories, Playmats, and 24 Cans
With 24 perforated doors hiding Play-Doh cans and tools, any aspiring sculptor will appreciate this adorable gift.
Bluey's Exclusive Advent Calendar Pack
The little ones will love opening up the flaps to uncover their favorite Bluey characters.
Hot Wheels Holiday Advent Calendar
How cool is this Hot Wheels Advent?
Best 2024 Advent Calendars for Older Kids
Arteza Advent Calendar (Fine Art, 24 Days)
For the budding artist, this calendar offers acrylic, gouache and oil paint and other art supplies to try.
Uncommon Goods Experiment A Day Science Advent Calendar
For kids 8 and up, this science-inspired Advent calendar will make for fascinating family fun.
National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar
Save 10% on this Advent calendar from National Geographic is filled with unique and beautiful gemstones.
Uncommon Goods Retro Games Coding Advent Calendar
Encourage a STEM student with this fun and challenging Advent calendar that teaches teens about circuit boards and electronic components.
Williams Sonoma Exclusive The Grinch Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma brings the best in foodie Advent calendars, like this exclusive Grinch-themed one full of gummies, chocolates and more.
