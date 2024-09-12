Whether shopping for a toddler, baby or a bigger kid, Walmart's top toys list has plenty of Barbie, sports and movie-inspired gifts.
Keeping up with the best gifts for kids can be challenging. As soon as they outgrow this season's clothes, so do their tastes in toys. Luckily, Walmart released a list of 66 of this season's top trending toys to help us find the hottest and most wanted picks for the upcoming holiday season.
According to a statement, Walmart's best toys include everyone's favorite brands: Disney, Lego, Hot Wheels and Barbie (including a new and exclusive collection from Walmart and Mattel: Barbie World). Even better, Walmart is making it affordable and easy to shop for the trendiest toys at budget-friendly prices, with 25 of the toys on this year's list available for under $25.
Shop Walmart's 2024 Top Toys List
In response to customer trends seeking toys that incorporate play and imagination, Walmart's best toys list is laden with crafting, mindful movement and mystical adventures. Whether you're shopping for a toddler or older child, scroll on to see which toys are tops for the 2024 holiday season and will be on kids' wish lists everywhere.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 0 to 4
Hello Kitty Dressed As Cheer Bear Care Bears 9" Fun-Size Plush
Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary is this year, and the adorable plushies are a fun celebration.
Peppa Pig Toys Peppa’s Muddy Puddles Party Doll
Talk, play, sing and dance along with this interactive 12-inch Peppa doll.
Kinetic Sand, SquishMotion Playset with 1lb Play Sand, Stamper & 5 Tools
Kids and the whole family can get creative together with this set that stimulates imagination and sensory skills.
Disney Munchlings Squeeze-A-Munch Large Scented Blueberry Crumble Frozen Yogurt Stitch 10-inch Plush
Disney's Stitch is reimagined as a 10-inch berry-scented frozen yogurt plushie for babies and older.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Ultimate Talking Sonic 12 inch Action Figure
For ages 3 and up, this talking Sonic the Hedgehog is inspired by the popular film series.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 5 to 7
Creativity for Kids Grow N’ Glow Terrarium
For ages six and up, this flower-growing kit allows you to craft, plant, water and grow your own terrarium tabletop garden.
Barbie Mini BarbieLand Fashionistas Dolls, Surprise Reveal
Everything is better as a mini, even Barbie, inside this lipstick-style tube. At less than three dollars each, they make great stocking stuffers or classmate gifts.
Pickleball Blast, Pickle Smackdown Action Game
Bring the Pickleball action indoors with this table-top pickle-smashing game.
Yummiland Lipgloss Truck
The Yummiland Lip Gloss Truck includes everything you need to create your very own lip gloss.
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Peacock Bird Toy, Transforms from Peacock to Dragonfly to Butterfly
Kids aged 7+ can build and rebuild three different models using the same bricks with this Lego Creator Exotic Peacock 3-in-1 Walmart-exclusive set.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 8 and 11
Jada Toys Godzilla X Kong: Heat-Ray Breath Godzilla Remote Control Figure
A remote-control Godzilla with steaming breath is peak fun and perfect for movie night.
Monopoly GO! Board Game, Inspired by the Popular Mobile Board Game
Monopoly GO! is based on the popular mobile board game and is fun for the entire family.
MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Birthday Mini Collectibles, Walmart Exclusive
Make it Mini collectibles get the birthday party treatment in this adorable set.
Lego Harry Potter Mandrake Plant Toy Building Set
For ages 10+, build a magical Mandrake plant from Hogwarts Herbology class.
Rubik’s Cube, Squish Cube
Try this classic Rubik's cube in a modern, squishy version.
Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 12+
Huffy 26” Rock Creek Women's 18-Speed Mountain Bike, Mint
A padded saddle seat and hardtail frame make a durable trail bike from the trusted brand Huffy.
UNO Elite NFL Card Game with 4 Collectible Foil Cards
The UNO Elite NFL 2024 Core Edition card game will bring together your whole football-loving family.
RELATED CONTENT: