Keeping up with the best gifts for kids can be challenging. As soon as they outgrow this season's clothes, so do their tastes in toys. Luckily, Walmart released a list of 66 of this season's top trending toys to help us find the hottest and most wanted picks for the upcoming holiday season.

According to a statement, Walmart's best toys include everyone's favorite brands: Disney, Lego, Hot Wheels and Barbie (including a new and exclusive collection from Walmart and Mattel: Barbie World). Even better, Walmart is making it affordable and easy to shop for the trendiest toys at budget-friendly prices, with 25 of the toys on this year's list available for under $25.

Shop Walmart's 2024 Top Toys List

In response to customer trends seeking toys that incorporate play and imagination, Walmart's best toys list is laden with crafting, mindful movement and mystical adventures. Whether you're shopping for a toddler or older child, scroll on to see which toys are tops for the 2024 holiday season and will be on kids' wish lists everywhere.

Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 0 to 4

Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 5 to 7

Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 8 and 11

Walmart's Top Toys for Ages 12+

