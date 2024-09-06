Paris Hilton Launches Baby Line 'Monica + Andy' at Walmart

The fun and cheery children's clothing line has options for newborns to toddlers and is perfect for gifting new moms.
Entrepreneur and mom-of-two Paris Hilton just dropped a collaboration with Monica + Andy, an organic children's fashion brand. Hilton's first children's collection is available only at Walmart.
Monica + Andy is known for its soft, organic cotton children's clothing, but Hilton brings her unique style to the line. Besides her signature pink color, find precious prints from bows to puppies on the adorable kiddie 'fits.
Shop Paris Hilton X Monica + Andy
With each piece priced at $30 and under, including a matching adult robe on sale now, the line has adorable selections for preemies to 5T sizing. The prints also feature Hilton's iconic saying, Sliving, so your baby can have main character energy while still in diapers. There is also a very giftable 14-piece set for baby showers or any expecting family. Not to forget fur babies, the line includes a matching dog bandana in the pink bow design.
Scroll on to shop some top picks from the Paris Hilton X Monica + Andy children's collab before it's gone.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Baby Ruffle One-Piece and Bib Set, Sizes 0/3 Months-18 Months
Available in 0-18 months, this pretty pink bow design is cheery and glam.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Baby One Piece Pajama, Sizes Preemie-18-24 Months
This little hearts onesie has convertible, fold-over hand mitts and a two-way zipper to make diaper changes easier.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Baby Crewneck Sweatshirt, Sizes 0-3M-5T
A ribbed neckline and cuffs help this organic cotton sweatshirt fit just right. It's available in 0-3 months to 5T.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Baby 14pc Gift Box Set, Sizes Preemie- 0-3 Months
The ultimate Hilton baby git includes a baby blanket, cotton burp cloth, a bodysuit, pants with fold-over feet and more.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Baby Double Ruffle Romper, Sizes 0-3-18-24 Months
Cheery, cute rainbows decorate this ruffle-shoulder onesie romper.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Baby Short Sleeve Let's Dance Dress, Sizes 12-18M-5T
The skirt on this dress is made to twirl for the ultimate dance party.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Pet Bandana
Made from organic cotton, this cute bandana is for your four-legged little one.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Organic Cotton Baby First Moves Set, Sizes Preemie- 12-18 Months
Is your baby living their best life — aka Sliving? This set is also available in a mint-colored dog print version.
Paris Hilton x Monica + Andy Maternity Organic Cotton Lounge Robe, Size M-L
This robe has a cozy shawl collar and deep pockets.
