Paris Hilton Launches Baby Line 'Monica + Andy' at Walmart

Entrepreneur and mom-of-two Paris Hilton just dropped a collaboration with Monica + Andy, an organic children's fashion brand. Hilton's first children's collection is available only at Walmart.

Monica + Andy is known for its soft, organic cotton children's clothing, but Hilton brings her unique style to the line. Besides her signature pink color, find precious prints from bows to puppies on the adorable kiddie 'fits.

Shop Paris Hilton X Monica + Andy

With each piece priced at $30 and under, including a matching adult robe on sale now, the line has adorable selections for preemies to 5T sizing. The prints also feature Hilton's iconic saying, Sliving, so your baby can have main character energy while still in diapers. There is also a very giftable 14-piece set for baby showers or any expecting family. Not to forget fur babies, the line includes a matching dog bandana in the pink bow design.

Scroll on to shop some top picks from the Paris Hilton X Monica + Andy children's collab before it's gone.

