Dagne Dover's Summer Sale Is Still On: Save Up to 60% off Weekender Bags, Backpacks and More

Dagne Dover Bag
Dagne Dover
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:16 AM PDT, September 5, 2024

Score discounts on Dagne Dover's most popular bags and travel essentials to celebrate the end of summer.

Let's face it: the summer travel season is inevitably coming to an end with fall on the horizon. Whether you’re booking long cross-country flights to visit family for the holidays or planning a quick trip for some much-needed relaxation, the right bags make traveling more enjoyable.

To help you get prepared for your next getaway, Dagne Dover's epic Summer Sale with deals on must-have travel essentials. For a limited time, the Instagram-famous bag brand is offering up to 60% off sale styles. With no promo code needed at checkout, save on the most popular backpacks, carryalls, fanny packs and toiletry bags designed for life on the go.

Shop the Dagne Dover Sale

The weekender bag is a necessary addition to any luggage collection and Dagne Dover makes some of the most organized carryalls for quick getaways or overnight stays. For new moms, the brand's beloved diaper bags are perfect for any type of trip, as they are built for life with little ones. They not only come with a changing mat and stroller clips, but the stylish material is a game changer as it is so easy to keep clean.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best deals to shop from the Dagne Dover Summer Sale.

Dakota Air Mesh Backpack

Dakota Air Mesh Backpack
Dagne Dover

Dakota Air Mesh Backpack

"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."

$215 $100

Shop Now

Landon Air Mesh Carryall Bag (Extra Large)

Landon Air Mesh Carryall Bag (Extra Large)
Dagne Dover

Landon Air Mesh Carryall Bag (Extra Large)

Loved by parents on the go, this lightweight carryall balances stylish simplicity with smart functionality. It unsnaps at the sides, allowing you to create extra space for every little thing.

$245 $110

Shop Now

Indi AIr Mesh Diaper Backpack

Indi AIr Mesh Diaper Backpack
Dagne Dover

Indi AIr Mesh Diaper Backpack

Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat.

$215 $100

Shop Now

Nova Sling Bag

Nova Sling Bag
Dagne Dover

Nova Sling Bag

This highly-rated sporty sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike.

$155 $65

Shop Now

Mara Phone Sling

Mara Phone Sling
Dagne Dover

Mara Phone Sling

With just enough room for a phone, a few cards, chapstick and your keys, this phone sling is great for busy days.

$75 $35

Shop Now

Hunter Air Mesh Toiletry Bag

Hunter Air Mesh Toiletry Bag
Dagne Dover

Hunter Air Mesh Toiletry Bag

Designed with a removable zippered compartment and side slip pocket, Hunter Air Mesh Toiletry Bag offers ample space for all of your daily essentials.

$65 $30

Shop Now

Kal Drawstring Tote

Kal Drawstring Tote
Dagne Dover

Kal Drawstring Tote

Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. 

$175 $75

Shop Now

