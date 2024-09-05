Let's face it: the summer travel season is inevitably coming to an end with fall on the horizon. Whether you’re booking long cross-country flights to visit family for the holidays or planning a quick trip for some much-needed relaxation, the right bags make traveling more enjoyable.

To help you get prepared for your next getaway, Dagne Dover's epic Summer Sale with deals on must-have travel essentials. For a limited time, the Instagram-famous bag brand is offering up to 60% off sale styles. With no promo code needed at checkout, save on the most popular backpacks, carryalls, fanny packs and toiletry bags designed for life on the go.

The weekender bag is a necessary addition to any luggage collection and Dagne Dover makes some of the most organized carryalls for quick getaways or overnight stays. For new moms, the brand's beloved diaper bags are perfect for any type of trip, as they are built for life with little ones. They not only come with a changing mat and stroller clips, but the stylish material is a game changer as it is so easy to keep clean.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best deals to shop from the Dagne Dover Summer Sale.

Dakota Air Mesh Backpack Dagne Dover Dakota Air Mesh Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $215 $100 Shop Now

Indi AIr Mesh Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover Indi AIr Mesh Diaper Backpack Dagne Dover's best-selling baby backpack is built for life with a little one. Made from performance Air Mesh, it features a washable zipper bag, two stroller clips, an insulated water bottle holder and a wipeable changing mat. $215 $100 Shop Now

Mara Phone Sling Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling With just enough room for a phone, a few cards, chapstick and your keys, this phone sling is great for busy days. $75 $35 Shop Now

Kal Drawstring Tote Dagne Dover Kal Drawstring Tote Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. $175 $75 Shop Now

