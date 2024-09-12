Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit everything on your packing list, Amazon is currently overflowing with luggage deals to upgrade your travel gear for fall.

Right now, you can save up to 66% on highly rated suitcases from top brands on Amazon. Whether you need a new carry-on or an entire luggage set for the whole family, there are plenty of discounts from Samsonite, Delsey Paris, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are as stylish as they are durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.

The end-of-season savings at Amazon includes tons of best-selling suitcases that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage sales happening this week.

Best Luggage Deals on Amazon

Best Luggage Set Deals on Amazon

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: