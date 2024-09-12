Save up to 66% on best-selling suitcases and luggage sets at Amazon before your next getaway.
Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit everything on your packing list, Amazon is currently overflowing with luggage deals to upgrade your travel gear for fall.
Right now, you can save up to 66% on highly rated suitcases from top brands on Amazon. Whether you need a new carry-on or an entire luggage set for the whole family, there are plenty of discounts from Samsonite, Delsey Paris, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are as stylish as they are durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.
The end-of-season savings at Amazon includes tons of best-selling suitcases that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage sales happening this week.
Best Luggage Deals on Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage
Travel can be chaotic but with the scratch-resistant Winfield 3 DLX, it doesn't have to be. Everything has a place with a reversible packing divider and an abundance of zippered pockets to keep you organized.
Best Luggage Set Deals on Amazon
Samsonite Freeform Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set
Maximize your packing power with a Samsonite carry-on and 28" spinner, on sale for 25% off.
SwissGear Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
This SwissGear hardside luggage set comes with a 19-inch carry on, along with 23-inch and 27-inch rolling luggage with spinners.
Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set
This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.
Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Save big on this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.
Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Luggage Set
No matter where you go or who you're traveling with, with this luggage set, you'll be prepared for any trip.
