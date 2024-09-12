Shop
12 Best Luggage Deals on Amazon for Fall 2024: Save Up to 66% on Samsonite, Delsey and More

Amazon Labor Day Luggage Deals
Amazon
By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 11:25 AM PDT, September 12, 2024

Save up to 66% on best-selling suitcases and luggage sets at Amazon before your next getaway.

Nothing can make or break a much-needed vacation like having the right luggage for your trip. If your current suitcase has seen better days or can't fit everything on your packing list, Amazon is currently overflowing with luggage deals to upgrade your travel gear for fall.

Right now, you can save up to 66% on highly rated suitcases from top brands on Amazon. Whether you need a new carry-on or an entire luggage set for the whole family, there are plenty of discounts from Samsonite, Delsey Paris, American Tourister and more. We've rounded up the biggest discounts on checked baggage and carry-ons that are as stylish as they are durable, while still meeting TSA requirements.

The end-of-season savings at Amazon includes tons of best-selling suitcases that you'll be happy to see at baggage claim. Keep reading to shop all of Amazon's best luggage sales happening this week.

Best Luggage Deals on Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.

$280 $190

Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140 $63

Shop Now

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security. 

$160 $149

Shop Now

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170 $145

Shop Now

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable. 

$170 $119

Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145 $96

Shop Now

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage
Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Luggage

Travel can be chaotic but with the scratch-resistant Winfield 3 DLX, it doesn't have to be. Everything has a place with a reversible packing divider and an abundance of zippered pockets to keep you organized.

$200 $123

Shop Now

Best Luggage Set Deals on Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 2-Piece Luggage Set

Maximize your packing power with a Samsonite carry-on and 28" spinner, on sale for 25% off.

$480 $360

Shop Now

SwissGear Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

SwissGear Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Amazon

SwissGear Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

This SwissGear hardside luggage set comes with a 19-inch carry on, along with 23-inch and 27-inch rolling luggage with spinners. 

$390 $292

Shop Now

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Amazon

Rockland London Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage, 3-Piece Set

This three piece luggage features multidirectional spinner wheels and mesh zip compartment. This Rockland luggage set comes in a variety of colors for everyone.

$480 $161

Shop Now

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set
Amazon

Rockland Fashion Expandable Softside Upright Luggage Set

Save big on this luggage duo that is perfect for experienced travelers. Including a 20'' upright carry-on and a 13'' x 11'' tote-bag, this set is perfect for packing all your travel must-haves.

$95 $51

Shop Now

Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Luggage Set

Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Luggage Set
Amazon

Kenneth Cole REACTION Madison Square Luggage Set

No matter where you go or who you're traveling with, with this luggage set, you'll be prepared for any trip. 

$250 $221

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

