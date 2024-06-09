Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best Samsonite Luggage Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Up to 40% on Summer Travel Essentials

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsonite Summer Sale
Samsonite
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 6:12 PM PDT, June 9, 2024

Save up to 40% on Samsonite's best carry-on suitcases, luggage sets, backpacks and duffel bags.

No matter where you’re heading this summer, having quality luggage can make the difference between a seamless getaway and a total nightmare. If your suitcase has seen better days or you want to gear up with a new backpack and rolling duffel, Samsonite is offering some of the best savings on splurge-worthy pieces.

Whether you're traveling internationally, domestically, or even locally, Samsonite's sale has the best luggage deals on popular carry-ons, suitcases, backpacks and more travel must-haves. You can save up to 40% on 80 Samsonite pieces, including luggage sets for the whole family.

Shop the Samsonite Sale

The Samsonite Freeform Carry-On is one of the best hardside carry-ons on the market. With strong 360-degree wheels, smooth zippers, and a spacious interior for organized packing, it is extremely lightweight and durable. Even better, the Samsonite Freeform is on sale for $60 off in five different colors.

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable luggage make the best travel companions. The summer luggage deals on sturdy classics designed for the long haul are to help you travel confidently all year. Adventure awaits, so shop the best Samsonite luggage deals below.

Best Samsonite Luggage Deals

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $140

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Medium Spinner

With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.

$240 $168

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$280 $196

Shop Now

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite

Samsonite Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$520 $360

Shop Now

Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set

Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set
Samsonite

Voltage DLX 2 Piece Set

The three-dimensional exterior opens to a spacious interior that further expands for extra packing capacity. It includes integrated pockets to keep your belongings neatly organized.

$360 $260

Shop Now

Detour Travel Backpack

Detour Travel Backpack
Samsonite

Detour Travel Backpack

A strong, all-purpose backpack with enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip, the Detour Travel Backpack will hold it all. Built with long-lasting, ultra-durable water resistant coated polyester, your belongings will be protected at all costs.

$150 $112

Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $130

Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you on your spring vacation.

$250 $160

Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

$300 $180

Shop Now

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle
Samsonite

Detour 29" Wheeled Duffle

The structured lower half is perfect for more delicate items, while the vast upper compartment can hold loads of clothes, features a dedicated shoe pocket, as well as a separate water resistant zippered compartment.

$230 $172

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for Your Summer Days by the Water

Best Lists

The Best Beach Towels and Blankets for Your Summer Days by the Water

The Best Beach Bags to Shop for Summer 2024

Style

The Best Beach Bags to Shop for Summer 2024

The 15 Best Toiletry Bags for On-the-Go Organization

Lifestyle

The 15 Best Toiletry Bags for On-the-Go Organization

Lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

Style

Lululemon Released a Clear Belt Bag That's Perfect for Festival Season

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer Travel

Best Smart Luggage of 2024 to Make Travel Easier: Shop Smart Suitcases

Best Lists

Best Smart Luggage of 2024 to Make Travel Easier: Shop Smart Suitcases

Tags: