Whether you're a new parent or shopping for one, now is the time to load up on all sorts of car seats, strollers, high chairs, playroom sets and more during the Walmart Baby Days sale. Until September 30, the bi-annual sale is offering up to 74% off hundreds of newborn, toddler and maternal care products.

From baby essentials to on-trend gear, this Walmart sale has you covered with discounts on everything your baby needs from trusted brand names like Graco, Britax and Fisher-Price, along with toys from Disney and Marvel. Current parents, soon-to-be parents, and friends of parents know the chance to save on any baby products probably isn't one you want to pass up.

Shop Walmart's Baby Days Sale

If you are setting up a new nursery, you'll want to check out all the Walmart deals on cribs, changing tables and bedside bassinets to create a room you and baby will love. There are even discounts on maternity clothes, newborn grooming kits, toys and feeding supplies. For those who are in the midst of crafting the ultimate baby registry, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get everything new moms want and need all in one place.

Below, we've gathered everything worth shopping from the Walmart Baby Days sale, so you can take care of your bundle of joy on a budget.

Best Deals from the Walmart Baby Days Sale

Portable Bottle Warmer Walmart Portable Bottle Warmer This convenient and portable baby bottle warmer has three gears can be adjusted from 45 to 55 and 65 degrees. $24 $14 Shop Now

