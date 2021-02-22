Baby Gear Celebrity Moms Love -- Shop BabyBjorn, HATCH, Fisher-Price, Google Nest and More
There's no doubt that becoming a new parent is one of the most exciting, albeit challenging, chapters one can step into. From knowing exactly what to expect while you're counting down the days to your due date to outfitting your home with new baby equipment and safety adjustments for your child, there's a lot to take in. And even if you think you have all your bases covered, there's bound to be something you might forget.
Thankfully, this is one area of life where everyone -- including celebrities -- can relate. If you're gearing up for a new bundle of joy and have questions about what to buy, just look to Hollywood's biggest stars. Some, like Gigi Hadid simply share their favorite baby gear on the likes of Instagram, while others can be found using them out and about.
Now, if you're looking for a full rundown of what's on Blake Lively's baby registry (including a diaper pail), you can find that -- along with everything on it -- at Amazon. But if you want to know the go-to items celebrity moms, both new and more experienced, can't stop using, ET Style found the best baby essentials (for the little one and for Mom) and pulled them all in one place.
Scroll down to shop all the baby gear celebrity moms like Emma Roberts, Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba and others swear by for the early days of their little ones.
