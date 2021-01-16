Mandy Moore Shares Stunning New Pic From Maternity Shoot

Mandy Moore makes a stunning mom-to-be! The This Is Us star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet photo from a recent maternity shoot.

Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, cradled her baby bump in a flowy, floral gown. The 36-year-old actress gives a subtle smile in the black-and-white, close-up pic, which was taken by photographer Jenna Jones.

"Almost there..... 📷 by @photobyjennajones," Moore captioned the snap, as fans and friends gushed over her glow in the comments.

Jones shared more pics from the shoot, as did Moore's stylist, Kevin Michael Ericson.

Moore announced in September that she and Goldsmith were expecting a baby boy, and she's since used Instagram as a way to connect with fans throughout her pregnancy.

Last month, the actress opened up about the unexpected challenges she was facing after entering her third trimester.

"Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy?" Moore wrote. "What the heck?"

"I feel like everything just turned on a dime," she added, before assuring fans she was OK. "I am grateful. It is just wild, hormones are crazy."

See more on Moore's pregnancy in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mandy Moore Details How Pregnancy Changed During Her Third Trimester

Mandy Moore's Pregnancy Reveal Accidentally Insulted Her Mother-In-Law

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Post Sweet Anniversary Notes

‘This Is Us’ Stars React to Mandy Moore’s Pregnancy and How It’s Being Worked Into the Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery