Looking to gift new and expectant moms? Mother's Day is on May 9 this year, and we're here to help you find the perfect gift.

You don't need us to tell you that pregnancy and motherhood can be tough, from the physical changes to the body to the outpouring of emotions. To help new moms and moms-to-be get through it all, we've created a guide with all of ET Style's best mom-related content: essentials to buy, deals to shop, accessories to splurge on and more.

If you're creating a baby registry -- consider this a great resource for gifts of all sizes and price points.

Below, our guide to all things baby, mom and little kids.

For Expectant Moms:

9 Celebrity-Approved Maternity Outfit Ideas to Start Wearing Now

From Kelly Rowland to Mandy Moore, shop cute maternity outfits inspired by celebrity mommy style.

Shop the SKIMS Maternity Collection

See Kim Kardashian West's nursing bras to make breastfeeding little ones easy, maternity tights, and more for an expecting mom. (These pieces are also great for new moms.)

The Best Maternity Clothes for Mothers-to-Be

Trendy brands like BLANQI and Hatch focus specifically on maternity clothes, while certain retailers you're already familiar with (like H&M and ASOS) have really upped their offerings for an expectant mom.

For New Moms:

The Best Baby Gear for New Moms

Car seat, high chair, stroller, a million pacifiers -- what else? Shop recs from the ET Style team.

The Best Diaper Bag Styles That Are Chic and Functional

Shop stylish options from LeSportsac, Herschel, Rebecca Minkoff and more so mom can travel with her newborn baby in style.

Baby Gear Celebrity Moms Love

Shop the best baby equipment that Hollywood's A-list stars swear by for their new family additions.

The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms

Once she's already got her must-have baby equipment covered, it's time for the fun (and functional) items. Shop the best gifts for the expectant moms in your life -- whether it's baby supplies, for her baby shower or you want to make sure she celebrates baby's firsts.

For Moms of Kids:

Where to Buy Kids' Face Masks Online Right Now

Reusable cloth face masks are a practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell kid-size ones with fun prints.

The Best Kids' Shoes: Sandals, Sneakers and More Styles

There are a lot of options out there, but we can all agree that comfort for older kids is top priority.

