Spoil Mom With Stunning Last-Minute Jewelry Gifts for Mother's Day: Shop Mejuri, Kendra Scott, VRAI and More
Mother's Day is just days away, and if you're still looking for that perfect statement give to give the special woman in your life (and that will arrive in time for the spring holiday) there are plenty of great — and sparkly — options that will double as unique gift ideas.
There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery — you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. If your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.
Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo some of the most common jewelry designs and stones! From diamond-encrusted pieces to dainty, golden pendants, stud earrings, drop earrings, heart-shaped gems and other kinds of fashion jewelry, you can never go wrong with gifting a tried-and-true jewelry option on Mother's Day.
Ahead, we've gathered our favorite jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day — with pieces from brands such as Mejuri, Kendra Scott, VRAI and more.
No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.
This gorgeous mom necklace is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold and is the perfect layering piece.
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set is a classic jewelry set that makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day.
Made of 14k solid gold, these chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime or longer.
For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon.
If your mom likes pearl jewelry or her birthstone happens to be a pearl (June), try these adorable earrings from fine jewelry purveyor Stella and Bow.
If you really want to charm mom, a heart charm bracelet is in order. This is personalized jewelry — her initial can be engraved on the heart for the perfect Mother's Day jewelry gift.
Whether they're for you or your mom, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears.
For the most elegant woman you know, VRAI's Petite Solitaire Pendant will go with absolutely everything — available in yellow or white gold.
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Ari Heart Necklace.
These chunky gold vermeil hoops elevate any outfit without weighing ears down. Any mom will love wearing these stylish hoops on her special day.
