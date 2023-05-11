Shopping

Spoil Mom With Stunning Last-Minute Jewelry Gifts for Mother's Day: Shop Mejuri, Kendra Scott, VRAI and More

By Dale Arden Chong
15 Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts She'll Love
Mejuri

Mother's Day is just days away, and if you're still looking for that perfect statement give to give the special woman in your life (and that will arrive in time for the spring holiday) there are plenty of great — and sparkly — options that will double as unique gift ideas.

There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery — you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. If your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.

Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo some of the most common jewelry designs and stones! From diamond-encrusted pieces to dainty, golden pendants, stud earrings, drop earrings, heart-shaped gems and other kinds of fashion jewelry, you can never go wrong with gifting a tried-and-true jewelry option on Mother's Day. 

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day — with pieces from brands such as Mejuri, Kendra Scott, VRAI and more.

No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.

Jennifer Meyer 18k Mom Pendant Necklace
Jennifer Meyer
Jennifer Meyer 18k Mom Pendant Necklace
Jennifer Meyer
Jennifer Meyer 18k Mom Pendant Necklace
Jennifer Meyer

This gorgeous mom necklace is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold and is the perfect layering piece.

$550
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set

This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set is a classic jewelry set that makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day.

$120$102
Oradina High Society Hoops
Oradina High Society Hoops
Oradina
Oradina High Society Hoops

Made of 14k solid gold, these chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime or longer.

$295$251
WITH CODE MOM15
Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Diamonds Station Necklace

For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon. 

$375
Stella and Bow Eleanor Pearl Heart Hoops
Stella and Bow Eleanor pearl heart hoops
Stella and Bow
Stella and Bow Eleanor Pearl Heart Hoops

If your mom likes pearl jewelry or her birthstone happens to be a pearl (June), try these adorable earrings from fine jewelry purveyor Stella and Bow.

$77$58
WITH CODE HEARTYOU
Initial Charm Bracelets Stainless Steel Heart
Initial Charm Bracelets Stainless Steel Heart
Amazon
Initial Charm Bracelets Stainless Steel Heart

If you really want to charm mom, a heart charm bracelet is in order. This is personalized jewelry — her initial can be engraved on the heart for the perfect Mother's Day jewelry gift.

$13
Nakard Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs
Nak Armstrong Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs
Nak Armstrong
Nakard Mini Turquoise Enameled Heart Studs

Whether they're for you or your mom, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears.

$325
VRAI Petite Solitaire Pendant
VRAI Petite Solitaire Pendant
VRAI
VRAI Petite Solitaire Pendant

For the most elegant woman you know, VRAI's Petite Solitaire Pendant will go with absolutely everything — available in yellow or white gold.

$350
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Ari Heart Necklace.

$65
Mejuri Dôme Hoops
Mejuri Dôme Hoops
Mejuri
Mejuri Dôme Hoops

These chunky gold vermeil hoops elevate any outfit without weighing ears down. Any mom will love wearing these stylish hoops on her special day. 

$78

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

