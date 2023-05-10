Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14, which means there are only a few days left to get the perfect present. Whether your always on-the-go mom is a fitness fanatic who's always in need of some new workout gear or could simply use some upgrades to her go-to loungewear, odds are she'll appreciate gifts from lululemon this Mother's Day.

One of the internet's favorite activewear brands, lululemon is revered for its superior quality athleisure pieces — making it the perfect destination to shop for Mother's Day gifts. To make shopping even easier, the retailer released a Mother's Day Gift Guide with ideas for every type of mom, from high-tech running sneakers built to perform to the softest hoodies and tees.

Shop lululemon Gift Ideas

If you're in need of a gift that won't break the bank, lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag is the most iconic belt bag on the market right now that's perfect for busy moms. Willing to splurge a bit more? The Define Jacket is also a best-seller from lululemon for its figure-hugging silhouette and soft, stretchy fabric.

With so many Mother's Day gift ideas, we've rounded up our favorite lululemon gear to spoil mom this year. The Mother's Day shipping deadline may have passed, but you can still avoid the lines by placing your lululemon order online and picking up in store if you want your gift in time for the holiday.

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

