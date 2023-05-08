New moms are definitely superheroes and definitely deserve all the love on Mother's Day. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while physically recovering and adjusting to the postpartum changes within their own bodies, having a newborn can be all kinds of overwhelming. So, if you have a new mom to shop for this Mother's Day, it only makes sense that the best gifts will help make the transition to motherhood as smooth as possible.

Though there might be little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated while also making life as easy as possible for her. If you are searching for a useful gift to give this Mother's Day, we've included everything from stress-relieving gift ideas, breastfeeding bottle systems, a new diaper bag, comfy nap dresses and products that will streamline everyday life for a busy new mom.

The postpartum transition into motherhood is never easy, but any of these gifts for new moms can help ease the load a little bit. Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Mother's Day one to remember. Outside of offering your free babysitting services, these are our favorite gifts for new moms this year.

Ember Baby Bottle System Ember Ember Baby Bottle System With this innovative gift Mom won't have to stress about finding a way to heat up a bottle when she is on the go as the portable Ember system will heat it up for her. $400 Shop Now

Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent the Runway. She can choose from super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for a flat monthly fee. PLANS STARTING AT $69/MONTH Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Help her eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound. $199 $179 Shop Now

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray Give the gift of relaxation to the new busy mom in your life and use this bath caddy as the centerpiece of your at-home spa kit. We suggest grabbing a candle, a bath bomb and a fancy bottle of wine for the perfect gift. $57 Shop Now

Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress Hill House Home Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress We love this easy to throw on nap dress from Hill House Home in any of the stunning colors and patterns for spring, perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish. $150 Shop Now

Audible Audible Blog Audible If your new mom is a reader but finds herself without the time to crack open a book, a subscription to Audible allows her to "read" while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift. PLANS START AT $8/MONTH FREE 30-DAY TRIAL Shop Now

Anthropologie Scarf-Print Robe Anthropologie Anthropologie Scarf-Print Robe This scarf-print robe is light and breezy, making it a must-have for the warmer months. She'll appreciate the ability to jump into action whenever the baby cries by throwing on this gorgeous robe. $118 Shop Now

Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle Amazon Voluspa Baltic Amber Candle Help her unwind after a long day with this relaxing and beautiful candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax for clean burning so you can feel confident lighting it with a baby in the home. $23 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

