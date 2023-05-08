25 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms This Year
New moms are definitely superheroes and definitely deserve all the love on Mother's Day. From dealing with late-night feedings to dirty diapers, all while physically recovering and adjusting to the postpartum changes within their own bodies, having a newborn can be all kinds of overwhelming. So, if you have a new mom to shop for this Mother's Day, it only makes sense that the best gifts will help make the transition to motherhood as smooth as possible.
Though there might be little time for rest and relaxation with a newborn around the house, we've compiled a list of gifts that we think will help the new mom in your life feel appreciated while also making life as easy as possible for her. If you are searching for a useful gift to give this Mother's Day, we've included everything from stress-relieving gift ideas, breastfeeding bottle systems, a new diaper bag, comfy nap dresses and products that will streamline everyday life for a busy new mom.
The postpartum transition into motherhood is never easy, but any of these gifts for new moms can help ease the load a little bit. Celebrate the new mom in your life and make this first Mother's Day one to remember. Outside of offering your free babysitting services, these are our favorite gifts for new moms this year.
Mom will love Oprah's favorite pajamas that are buttery soft, breathable and moisture-wicking to keep her feeling cool even with a warm baby sleeping on her chest.
Gold jewelry is always a hit. This double heart necklace from Kay Jewelers is a Mother's Day keepsake she'll wear forever.
An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket to help Mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.
With this innovative gift Mom won't have to stress about finding a way to heat up a bottle when she is on the go as the portable Ember system will heat it up for her.
Not only does this diaper tote double as a super stylish backpack, but it also attaches to a stroller for added convenience.
She'll adore this "Mama" and "Mini" matching tee and onesie set that she can wear all summer (even after baby outgrows their outfit). We also suggest an impromptu photo shoot to commemorate the day.
Spell out her name, the new baby's name or just "MAMA" with this ultra-trendy spaced out lettered necklace from Anthropologie to make her feel cherished this Mother's Day.
Order in a full brunch spread from acclaimed New York hotspot, Russ & Daughters, or hundreds of other options on Goldbelly.
Grab her the trendiest shoe this season — an ultra-comfortable leather Birkenstock with gold buckles — for a stylish yet impossibly comfortable treat for her feet.
Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 8, now on sale at Amazon.
Help her figure out the best post-baby style for her with a subscription to Rent the Runway. She can choose from super stylish items to rent without worrying about laundry or fluctuations in her size, all for a flat monthly fee.
Help her eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound.
Let your new mom sleep extra well with this luxurious pillow and pillowcase set from SkinStore.
Give the gift of relaxation to the new busy mom in your life and use this bath caddy as the centerpiece of your at-home spa kit. We suggest grabbing a candle, a bath bomb and a fancy bottle of wine for the perfect gift.
Help her relax with this bath soak that helps naturally soothe skin. It is great given by itself or paired with the bath caddy above.
If your new mom has been living in comfy athleisure, she'll truly appreciate this pair of cult favorite leggings from lululemon, made from their buttery soft and weightless Nulu fabric.
We love this easy to throw on nap dress from Hill House Home in any of the stunning colors and patterns for spring, perfect for someone who wants to wear something both comfortable and stylish.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new mom.
Let her snap and print out memories of the baby's first month in an instant with this Fujifilm camera.
If your new mom is a reader but finds herself without the time to crack open a book, a subscription to Audible allows her to "read" while multitasking. Make sure she's up on all her favorite new releases, meditation tracks and so much more with this thoughtful gift.
This scarf-print robe is light and breezy, making it a must-have for the warmer months. She'll appreciate the ability to jump into action whenever the baby cries by throwing on this gorgeous robe.
It can be hard to take care of yourself when you're taking care of a newborn. Make sure mama stays hydrated with this sleek tumbler offered in 14 different colors and patterns.
Mommy brain is no joke. Help her keep track of all her to-dos with this handy and adorable notebook that says "Make it All Happen."
Help her unwind after a long day with this relaxing and beautiful candle from Voluspa. It's made with coconut wax for clean burning so you can feel confident lighting it with a baby in the home.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
