If anyone understands that you don't have room in your budget to spend on extravagant gifts this year, it would be the wonderful woman you call Mom.

Being such a caring and selfless lady, it can be hard to figure out how to save on a Mother's Day gift while also showing her just how much she means to you. You'd spend millions on her if you could, but with the rising costs of living, that's not realistic for many of us. There's no need to worry though because we've found plenty of thoughtful gifts for under $25 that mom will adore, and even better, they'll also arrive in time for the big day on Sunday, May 14.

These Mother's Day gifts are only cheap in price and will be loved by anyone that's a mother figure in your life, including grandmas, aunts, and mothers-in-law. We also picked some items that our readers are loving and shopping for themselves right now. Below, check out the best affordable Mother's Day gifts under $25 that she will genuinely appreciate.

Customized Birth Month Flower Wall Art Amazon Customized Birth Month Flower Wall Art Designed for families, the canvas wall art allows you to customize up to 5 different flowers within one frame. Each flower represents a person and the stem is formed from the name, making it a truly personal and meaningful gift. $19 $18 Shop Now

Kusini Tabletop S'mores Maker Amazon Kusini Tabletop S'mores Maker Bring a cozy fire pit vibe indoors year-round. This s'mores maker comes with a flameless heater, 4 detachable compartments for easy sharing & serving, 4 roasting forks, and a foldable base for compact storage. $60 $24 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

