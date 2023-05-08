15 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts for Your Wife That Will Arrive Just in Time
No matter if you're new parents or empty nesters with grown-up kids, finding a Mother's Day gift for your wife is always an important task. The number one woman in your life deserves to feel special every day, but Mother's Day is an extra excuse to spoil her with presents.
Mother's Day is less than a week away, but there's still time to secure a meaningful gift for your wife. To help you find a gift before it's too late, we've rounded up 15 of the best Mother's Day gifts to shop from online retailers with quick shipping.
Most of our picks are available on Amazon with Prime's free two-day shipping, but Sephora is also offering a promotion for expedited shipping. Now through May 14, you can enjoy free same-day delivery on beauty gifts from Sephora when you use the code MOMDAY at checkout.
From luxurious sheet sets and Oprah-approved workout gear to best-selling skincare and decadent fragrances, these gifts will arrive right on time for Mother's Day this Sunday. Below, shop our favorite last-minute gifts that your wife actually wants.
Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles.
Give her the best night's sleep possible with supremely soft and silky bamboo sheets from Cozy Earth.
A modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, the structured Tabby shoulder bag is crafted of polished pebble leather. and fnished with Signature hardware for an iconic touch.
For the fitness lover in your life, Girlfriend Collective's activewear sets are as functional as they are cute.
Now available in delicate pastel shade Shallot, the iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Round Dutch Oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Just the right amount of oversized without being bulky, she'll never want to take off this cozy ribbed robe.
Valentino's Donna Born in Roma fragrance has been revered in the perfume world since its release in 2019, and its latest iteration is enhanced by sensual jasmine, bourbon vanilla and amber with a base of woodsy benzoin. Get it fast from Sephora with free same-day shipping when you use the code MOMSDAY at checkout.
Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.
Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.
Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long.
The tool behind those famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show curls, the Beachwaver makes styling hair at home a breeze with its unique automatic curling mechanism.
The comforting scents of lavender and chamomile combined with a stunning hand-blown glass vessel makes this candle the perfect gift.
Available in band sizes 32-46 and cup sizes A-DDD, this sultry lace bra from Rihanna's lingerie line will make anyone feel confident.
Not only does this Smeg machine brew up to ten cups of delicious coffee, but it looks gorgeous on any countertop thanks to its retro design.
An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket to help Mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
