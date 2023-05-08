Shopping

15 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts for Your Wife That Will Arrive Just in Time

By Lauren Gruber
Mother's Day Gifts for Your Wife
No matter if you're new parents or empty nesters with grown-up kids, finding a Mother's Day gift for your wife is always an important task. The number one woman in your life deserves to feel special every day, but Mother's Day is an extra excuse to spoil her with presents.

Mother's Day is less than a week away, but there's still time to secure a meaningful gift for your wife. To help you find a gift before it's too late, we've rounded up 15 of the best Mother's Day gifts to shop from online retailers with quick shipping.

Most of our picks are available on Amazon with Prime's free two-day shipping, but Sephora is also offering a promotion for expedited shipping. Now through May 14, you can enjoy free same-day delivery on beauty gifts from Sephora when you use the code MOMDAY at checkout.

From luxurious sheet sets and Oprah-approved workout gear to best-selling skincare and decadent fragrances, these gifts will arrive right on time for Mother's Day this Sunday. Below, shop our favorite last-minute gifts that your wife actually wants.

Theragun Mini 2.0
Theragun Mini 2.0
Amazon
Theragun Mini 2.0

Named one of Oprah's Favorite Things, the Theragun Mini 2.0 massages muscles with deep penetration technology. The percussion therapy gets deep into your tissue to relax muscles. 

$199$179
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Give her the best night's sleep possible with supremely soft and silky bamboo sheets from Cozy Earth.

$369$265
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Amazon
Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

A modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, the structured Tabby shoulder bag is crafted of polished pebble leather. and fnished with Signature hardware for an iconic touch. 

$450
Girlfriend Collective Topanga Halter Sports Bra and Compressive Legging
Girlfriend Collective Topanga Halter Sports Bra
Amazon
Girlfriend Collective Topanga Halter Sports Bra and Compressive Legging

For the fitness lover in your life, Girlfriend Collective's activewear sets are as functional as they are cute.

$46
$88
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Now available in delicate pastel shade Shallot, the iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Round Dutch Oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$420
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

Just the right amount of oversized without being bulky, she'll never want to take off this cozy ribbed robe.

$158$129
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Intense Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Valentino Donna Born In Roma Intense Eau de Parfum

Valentino's Donna Born in Roma fragrance has been revered in the perfume world since its release in 2019, and its latest iteration is enhanced by sensual jasmine, bourbon vanilla and amber with a base of woodsy benzoin. Get it fast from Sephora with free same-day shipping when you use the code MOMSDAY at checkout.

$130
FREE SAME-DAY SHIPPING WITH CODE MOMSDAY
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Amazon
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.

$70$40
WITH COUPON
Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls
Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls
Amazon
Ettika Drop Earrings with Handpicked Freshwater Pearls

Pearls are making a comeback, and these freshwater gems look especially elegant in a drop earring.

$50
Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame
Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame
Amazon
Skyzoo WiFi 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame

Send your favorite photos and videos directly to your living room with this WiFi enabled digital picture frame. Load up the frame with photo playlists and let them rotate and perpetually please mom with its crisp and clear display all day long.

$100$50
WITH COUPON
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose
Amazon
Beachwaver B1 Midnight Rose

The tool behind those famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show curls, the Beachwaver makes styling hair at home a breeze with its unique automatic curling mechanism.

$99
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender
Amazon
LAFCO New York Classic Candle, Chamomile Lavender

The comforting scents of lavender and chamomile combined with a stunning hand-blown glass vessel makes this candle the perfect gift.

$50
Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
Savage X Fenty, Women's Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra

Available in band sizes 32-46 and cup sizes A-DDD, this sultry lace bra from Rihanna's lingerie line will make anyone feel confident.

$60$45
Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine
Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine
Amazon
Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine

Not only does this Smeg machine brew up to ten cups of delicious coffee, but it looks gorgeous on any countertop thanks to its retro design.

$230
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket for Adults
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket for Adults
Amazon
Bearaby Napper Organic Hand-Knit Weighted Blanket for Adults

An ultra-soft and breathable weighted blanket to help Mom sleep better and feel calmer, naturally.

$249

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

