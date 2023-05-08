Every mom deserves to be treated like a queen, especially on Mother's Day. While a trip to Buckingham Palace might not be feasible, your Mother's Day gift can still channel the Royal Family and their impeccable style. From Princess Diana's trend-setting sweater to Meghan Markle's glowing beauty routine and Kate Middleton's practical and pretty footwear collection, there's no shortage of gift inspiration to take from these stylish mothers.

This Mother's Day, take a note from the royal family with favorites adored by Princess Diana, Meghan and Kate.

Fashion-forward moms will appreciate Princess Diana's famous Hunter rainboots or Markle's affordable Le Specs sunglasses. Scented candles are always a hit for Mother's Day and Kate's favorite orange blossom scent from Jo Malone is sure to supercharge your mom or grandma's wellbeing. If she loves all things beauty, spoil her with Middleton's Lancome mascara.

Below, we've rounded up 10 Mother's Day gifts inspired by the leading ladies of the Royal Family.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this Meghan Markle-approved cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $67 Shop Now

Awe Inspired Woman Power Necklace Awe Awe Inspired Woman Power Necklace Awe Inspired has a special edition pink sapphire version of the Woman Power Necklace, worn by Meghan Markle. Now mom can channel all the glorious power and strength of the feminine. $155 Shop Now

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Amazon Superga 2750 COTU Classic The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton. $69 Shop Now

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots Hunter Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots These lug-sole rubber rain boots with an adjustable shaft strap from Hunter, a British heritage brand that has graced the feet of The Queen, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle, are on sale now. How’s that for a royal endorsement? $175 Shop Now

NARS Orgasm Blush Amazon NARS Orgasm Blush Meghan Markle counted this iconic NARS product (with a blush-inducing name, pun intended) as one of her must-have makeup products in a 2014 interview with Allure, saying: "I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within." $30 $26 Shop Now

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

