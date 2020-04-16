While you don't need a special occasion to send flowers to a loved one, there are several upcoming reasons on the calendar -- ahem, Mother's Day -- to celebrate with a blooming gift.

So, where do you go to buy that perfect bouquet? The best flower delivery service offers a wide selection of fresh flowers, works with local florists and lets you order online. (Bonus points for contactless delivery.) Luckily, there are a lot of options out there that fit the bill.

Whether you're looking for a wide variety of stunning flower arrangements, a monthly subscription for unique floral deliveries or new plants for your home office, the answer is just a few clicks away. Even better is that many companies that offer online flower delivery use local florists to source their fresh flowers, so you're supporting small businesses while making a loved one's day with a thoughtful gift.

Below, shop our picks for the best flower delivery companies -- including an exclusive offer from UrbanStems and a limited time deal at FTD. (Our partners at Chowhound and CNET have a few suggestions, too!)

The Purple Iris UrbanStems UrbanStems The Purple Iris UrbanStems Turn to UrbanStems for a truly unique selection of fresh flowers, plants and gifts. They offer same-day delivery in NYC and Washington, DC for one-time bouquets as well as subscriptions. UrbanStems is currently offering limited-edition bouquets designed by Vogue editors, inspired by the latest fashion trends. In honor of Mother's Day, use promo code ETMOMSDay at checkout to take 15% off your order -- plus free delivery -- through May 11. $48 and up at UrbanStems

Striking Gold Daffodil Bouquet with Vase FTD FTD Striking Gold Daffodil Bouquet with Vase FTD Classic gold daffodils are just the tip of the iceberg among FTD's fresh flower arrangements, and this particular bouquet is the perfect gift for anyone who needs their day brightened. FTD uses the same florist network as ProFlowers, so you can trust your recipient will receive a fresh, stunning and contactless delivery. REGULARLY $38 $33 at FTD

Signature One-Time Bouquet Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers Signature One-Time Bouquet Enjoy Flowers Enjoy Flowers offers both subscriptions and one-time bouquets of beautiful blooms. The Signature bouquets, like the one pictured above, are handpicked by the company's head florist and feature the season’s most lush and luxurious blooms: roses, hydrangeas, lilies, callas. Each order includes a hand-tied bouquet of 20 to 25 stems, flower food, a personalized card and care instructions. $59 at Enjoy Flowers

Love You a Latte The Bouqs The Bouqs Love You a Latte The Bouqs From a Shark Tank pitch to a blossoming direct to consumer business model, The Bouqs sources fresh flowers from eco-friendly farms around the world and delivers them straight to your door. The company offers both subscriptions and one-time bouquets across categories including birthdays, anniversaries and sympathy. Upgrade alert: Through April 20, get a Deluxe Bouq for the price of an Original Bouq by using promo code 2FORMOM at checkout. $49 and up at The Bouqs

Floral Treasures Bouquet 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Floral Treasures Bouquet 1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers is an old standby when it comes to the freshest flower delivery. Whether you're sending flower arrangements to family members or ordering plants to spruce up your own home, expect a wide variety of offerings and reliable same-day delivery. $39.99 and up at 1-800-Flowers

Darling Lavender & White Tulips with Vase ProFlowers ProFlowers Darling Lavender & White Tulips with Vase ProFlowers ProFlowers has a large florist network, ensuring you'll be able to find the perfect flowers for whatever special occasion you're celebrating. Order these picture-perfect tulips in bouquets of 15, 20 or 30 stems. $52 and up at ProFlowers

Purple Drops Flora2000 Flora2000 Purple Drops Flora2000 Flora2000 might not be on your radar -- yet. The company boasts master floral artistry, eco-friendly packaging and 24/7 customer service; in the U.S., they offer same day delivery via local florists and flower shops if you order before noon. And, of course, they offer beautiful flower arrangements, like these dendrobium orchids in bear grass, complete with a bubble bowl. $77.99 at Flora2000

Springtime Picnic BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Springtime Picnic BloomsyBox This arrangement of lavender roses, white lilies, green hypericum berries and mini calla lilies is just one of the beauties among the wide selection in BloomsyBox's flower shop. The subscription service ships straight from the farm, guaranteeing the freshest flowers for your recipient. (They typically arrive in bud form -- they're that fresh.) $49.99 at BloomsyBox

Parfumes de Vallée Floom Floom Parfumes de Vallée Floom The flowers are handpicked, and so are the local florists from which Floom sources its flowers -- like these blue and pink hyacinths. Floom is available in select cities (including NYC, Los Angeles, San Diego and Houston), and you can get free delivery on your first order of $75 or more. They're doing contact-free delivery. $99 at Floom

Powder Pink Rose FLOWERBX FLOWERBX Powder Pink Rose FLOWERBX A bright spot for NYC residents: FLOWERBX, which sources the freshest flowers directly from growers. Shop flowers by occasion or color, and keep up with delivery availability (including same day delivery) on FLOWERBX's Instagram. These powder pink roses come in bouquets of 20 and up. $85 and up at FLOWERBX

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

