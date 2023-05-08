The Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $100 That'll Arrive in Time: Shop Affordable Luxuries to Spoil Mom
While we think that moms deserve to be showered with every luxury possible on Mother's Day, sometimes the budget is a little more moissanite than diamonds. Luckily, you don't have to break the bank to treat mom to something truly special on May 14. Here at ET, we've scoured the internet for the best affordable luxuries under $100 that will still make Mom feel spoiled and will arrive in time for her special day.
Luxury is measured in the way it makes us feel, not the price tag. The key to finding the perfect gift that feels truly decadent without spending thousands? Discovering upgraded versions of everyday items that she wouldn't normally buy herself.
Think Aesop hand soap instead of her go-to value brand, Sunday Riley in lieu of drugstore skincare and Diptyque candles that will make any room smell expensive. Sticking to luxe materials such as genuine leather and silk is also an easy way to elevate Mom's home and wardrobe on a budget.
From a gorgeous tea kettle to some of the coziest slippers money can buy, here are our favorite thoughtful-yet-affordable luxury gift ideas to celebrate mom.
Best Mother's Day Gifts Under $100
Upgrade Mom's bath setup with milk + honey's Art of the Bath gift set. This unique gift will immerse her senses in wonderful smells and relaxation.
Le Creuset kettles make excellent gifts and are a beautiful way to add a touch of color to your mother's kitchen. Celebrate mom and choose her favorite color from 12 beautiful options.
These chunky gold vermeil hoops elevate any outfit without weighing ears down. Any mom will love wearing these stylish hoops on her special day.
Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the home cook in your life. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives.
Juicy, tart blackcurrant berries and romantic rose make this longtime favorite candle a great gift for a good reason.
Switching over to these 100% mulberry silk pillowcases not only feels luxurious, but can also help to reduce acne and wrinkles and protect hair from breakage.
Alleviate muscle soreness, ease neck stiffness, and help her relax after a long day with this massager's 8 powerful deep-Shiatsu kneading nodes. Featuring a built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function, the massager also helps improve blood circulation.
Show Mom you care with this complete skincare routine from beauty brand, Sunday Riley, which includes viral favorites C.E.O. Vitamin C and Good Genes serums.
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
This thoughtful gift will make any bathroom feel like a fancy spa. Treat mom to Aesop's mandarin, rosemary and cedar-scented soap and lotion.
Looking for a thoughtful gift idea for the classiest person you know? A travel-friendly Chanel hand cream with rose and iris flower extracts will help Mom feel glamorous everywhere she goes.
Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep mom cozy on her special day.
Having a signature scent makes you feel put together, no matter what kind of day you're having. This sultry yet comforting fragrance from indie fashion label Jane Booke puts a decadent twist on vanilla with the addition of ripe mango, cacao and jasmine.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
