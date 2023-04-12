Shopping

The Best Candles to Light Up Her Mother's Day: Shop Luxe Scents from Voluspa, Boy Smells, Diptyque and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Voluspa
Voluspa

A candle is a welcome gift for any occasion, but their ability to lift moods in an instant makes them a superior choice for Mother's Day.

While we think moms deserve the very best every day, the holiday gives us an extra excuse to spoil them with candles that look just as beautiful as they smell. No matter your budget, we've found the best candles to gift this Mother's Day from most-loved brands such as Diptyque, Boy Smells, Yankee Candle and more.

If your mom is a total homebody who loves all things cozy, SKYLAR's comforting Vanilla Sky smells just like baked goods and movie marathons. For the sophisticated mama who appreciates the finer things in life, Voluspa's Mokara features refined notes of orchid, white lily and spring moss. And if you have no idea what kind of scent she might like, Illume's uplifting new blend of citrus, ginger and pineapple is sure to put a smile on her face.

Below, shop our top candle picks for Mother's Day.

L’or de Seraphine Designer Scented Candle in Mansour Marrakech
L’or de Seraphine Designer Scented Candle in Mansour Marrakech
Amazon
L’or de Seraphine Designer Scented Candle in Mansour Marrakech

Once you finish this citrus, green tea and ginger candle, the decorative ceramic vessel doubles as home decor.

$36
ILLUME Verde Ceramic Candle, Ginger Lemon & Yuzu
ILLUME Verde Ceramic Candle, Ginger Lemon & Yuzu
Amazon
ILLUME Verde Ceramic Candle, Ginger Lemon & Yuzu

Bring the sunshine indoors with ILLUME's bright new blend of lemon zest, ginger root, and sugared pineapple.

$19
Diptyque Baies Candle
Diptyque Baies Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Baies Candle

Juicy, tart blackcurrant berries and romantic rose make this longtime favorite candle popular for a good reason.

$78$60
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Mokara Candle

Perfumed with elegant orchid, white lily and spring moss, Voluspa's Mokara makes any living space really feel like a home. You'll get the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. 

$37
LAFCO New York Duchess Peony
LAFCO New York Duchess Peony
Amazon
LAFCO New York Duchess Peony

Florals are a must for spring, and this peony, camelia and rose water scent comes in a reusable hand-blown glass jar.

$75
Harlem Candle Company Home Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Home Luxury Candle
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company Home Luxury Candle

Bergamot, neroli, green tea and lilac come together to create a truly joyful fragrance in your home.

$48
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Natural Soy Wax Candle
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Natural Soy Wax Candle
Amazon
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Natural Soy Wax Candle

For the most elegant woman in your life, Maison Louis Marie's woodsy, botanical fragrance is everything her heart desires with notes of cedar, sandalwood, warm spices and amber.

$38
Bath and Body Works Black Cherry Merlot Scented Candle
Bath and Body Works Black Cherry Merlot Scented Candle
Amazon
Bath and Body Works Black Cherry Merlot Scented Candle

The only thing more relaxing than an actual glass of red is lighting this Merlot and black cherry-scented candle. 

$32$24
APOTHEKE Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle
APOTHEKE Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle
Amazon
APOTHEKE Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle

Awaken her senses with the invigorating scents of aquatic sea salt and zesty grapefruit.

$44
Les Boy Smells Candle
Les Boy Smells Candle
Amazon
Les Boy Smells Candle

"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.

$38
P.F. Candle Co. Black Fig Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
P.F. Candle Co. Black Fig Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
Amazon
P.F. Candle Co. Black Fig Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle

This sultry-sweet candle is made with 100% domestically-grown soy wax for a clean burn.

$24
NEST New York Driftwood & Chamomile Scented Classic Candle
NEST New York Driftwood & Chamomile Scented Classic Candle
Amazon
NEST New York Driftwood & Chamomile Scented Classic Candle

Soothing scents of ocean wood and chamomile makes unwinding that much easier.

$46
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
Amazon
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill any home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45$34
CLR Yellow Scented Candle
CLR Yellow Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Yellow Scented Candle

Manifest sunny days with a warm blend of basil, water orchid and patchouli.

$48
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Awaken your senses with aromas of coffee, caramel and cinnamon.

$31$25

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

