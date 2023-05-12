Shopping

The 33 Best Mother's Day Sales to Shop This Weekend: Top Deals on Clothing, Tech, Home and More

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
Mother's Day Sales 2023
Mother's Day is Sunday and to celebrate mom, numerous brands are rolling out Mother's Day sales and deals this weekend. While the time to find that last-minute gift for Mom may have passed, holidays always bring a slew of discounts that are hard to resist.

Whether you’re in the mood to treat yourself or you’re on the hunt for something specific, there are currently unbelievable discounts on luxury skincare products, designer handbags, patio furniture, and so much more. Some retailers even have early Memorial Day sales to shop and save ahead of the holiday weekend.

With so many can't-miss Mother’s Day sales going on, we've organized them into categories to make shopping that much easier. From NuFace gift sets and Oprah's favorite pajamas to Samsung TVs and Vitamix blenders, you're not going to want to miss out on these steep discounts. Ahead, shop all the best Mother's Day sales and deals happening right now.

The Best Mother's Day Fashion Sales 

Coach

The Coach Mother's Day Sale is offering 25% off select full-price styles. Until May 14, best-selling totes, crossbody bags, sandals, and Apple Watch bands are marked down with code MY25.

CUUP

Get ready for summer with 25% off CUUP swimwear. The size-inclusive brand has swimsuit deals available in cup sizes ranging from 30A to 44H

Kate Spade

Enjoy 30% off your entire purchase during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale until Sunday, May 14. Just use the code MOM to save on handbags, wallets, jewelry and more great gifts. 

Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress
Pearl-Embellished Patio Tile Dress

Enjoy spring with this midi dress, done in smooth Patio Tile print twill with faux pearl accents, is sure to brighten up your day. 

$398$234
WITH CODE MOM
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag

Taking inspiration from the '90s, Kate Spade's new Sam Icon hobo is a sleek revamp of a perennial crowd favorite. Made from spazzolato leather, this bag is durable and easy to clean, so you can cherish it for many years to come.

$298$146
WITH CODE MOM

Mango

Mango is having an epic three-day sale for Mother's Day. Through May 14, you can take 30% off everything with code EXTRA30 at checkout.

Michael Kors

During the Michael Kors Mother's Day Event, the luxury designer is taking 25% off everything with code HELLOSUMMER. Even new arrivals and already-reduced items are included in the sale. 

TOMS

Check out the TOMS Shoes Friends & Family sale to get 25% off everything with code FAM25 through May 16. 

The Best Mother's Day Beauty Sales

Supergoop

Supergoop's range of SPF products is 20% off just in time for summer days spent outdoors. Just use code SPF20 to save on the brand's most beloved sunscreen and moisturizer. 

NuFACE

The NuFace Mother's Day sale is offering 23% off best-selling skincare sets that include the brand's popular facial toning devices, attachments and serums.

NuFACE MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine
NuFACE MINI+ Supercharged Skincare Routine

Take your lift to the next level by combining the IonPlex Microcurrent Skincare with NuFACE's award-winning travel ready microcurrent device. This perfect pair will work together to help tone, lift, and contour skin. 

$319$245
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Set
NuFACE Trinity and Effective Lip & Eye Set

The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.

$498$449

Viktor & Rolf

Discover curated Mother's Day fragrance gifts at Viktor & Rolf and save up to 40% on exclusive scents and sets.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Luxury Bundle
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Luxury Bundle

Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb is popular for a reason thanks to notes of patchouli, rose petals and vanilla. This bundle features a full-size perfume and a smaller size for stashing away when you're on the go.

 

$322$235

Peace Out Skincare

Stock up on Peace Out's skin saviors and score up to 30% off sitewide. Get 20% off any purchase, 25% off orders $50+, and 30% off orders $100+.

NARS Cosmetics

During the NARS Friends & Family Sale, the beauty brand's full line of makeup and skincare products is 20% off with code FRIENDS

The Best Mother's Day Tech Sales

Samsung

Find perfect tech gifts to celebrate every mom at the Samsung Mother's Day sale. From the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone to Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer, Samsung's tech deals are hard to beat.

Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung 65” QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,400 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,890 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,123
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,208
GAS DRYER

Best Buy

This weekend, Best Buy's 3-Day Sale has some of the most enticing deals on tech products and appliances from TVs and laptops to a cordless vacuum-mop hybrid.

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme

Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.

$500$400

Amazon

Amazon has the best Apple deals right now to save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and iPads. Check out our guide to all the best deals on Apple products available on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life. 

$249$200
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)
2022 Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Apple gave the latest iPad a sleek redesign and the powerful software is ideal for working from home, streaming your favorite shows, and casual gaming.

$449$399

The Best Mother's Day Home Sales

Cozy Earth

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth is having a big Mother's Day Sale. Use our exclusive code ETONLINE to get 30% off sitewide, including Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists five years in a row.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$389$292

Vitamix

Get up to $100 off Vitamix blenders until May 14. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix blenders.

Solo Stove

Save up to 35% on popular smokeless fire pits at the Solo Stove sale. The compact fire pits and camp stoves are portable, so wherever the party goes this summer, your fire pit can follow.

Our Place

Upgrade Mom's kitchen essentials at Our Place's Spring Sale where everything from the new Always Pan 2.0 to a walnut cutting board is up to 25% off.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Adding two extra functions with it's upgraded technology, the Always Pan 2.0 basically does it all. Just as gorgeous as the original, you can get the new pan in eight different colors. 

$150$115
Perfect Pot
Perfect Pot

Our Place's reimagined cooking pot does it all — no, really. From boiling and baking to crisping and steaming, you can consider this your new favorite, all-in-one cooking essential.

$165$132

HexClad

Save 30% on premium cookware during the HexClad Mother's Day Sale. This buy more, save more event means you can also save up to an additional $150. 

Homesick Candles

The Homesick Mother's Day Sale is offering 25% off a selection of candles that your mother figure will be delighted to receive. 

Wayfair

Wayfair’s enormous Way Day has come and gone, but the home retailer is now offering a Big Outdoor Sale with outdoor furniture savings up to 50% off. Now through Wednesday, May 17, the Wayfair sale has you covered so you can relax this spring and summer.

Folding Adirondack Chair
Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$173$126
Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$500$200

Caraway

Discover Caraway's ready-to-gift kitchen essentials at up to 20% off. Shop savings on Caraway cookware, bakeware, food storage, and tea kettles.

Caraway Cookware Set
Caraway Cookware Set

This complete set has everything she'll need for healthy cooking in her kitchen, staying organized with pot and lid holders, and looking good while doing so.

$545$395
Caraway Linens Set
Caraway Linens Set

Don't forget the linens. You can also save on this bundled linen set that includes tea towels, an apron, oven mitts and pot holders. 

$135$95

Casper

The Casper Memorial Day Sale is taking 20% off all mattresses, pillows and sheets for full bedroom refresh. 

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle's Memorial Day Sale is here with discounts up to $775 off. Save on top-rated mattresses, furniture and summer-ready bedding through May 29.

Mint Hybrid Mattress
Mint Hybrid Mattress

In this hybrid mattress, the brand's Adaptive foam joins with Micro Diamond memory foam and bouncy springs to offer optimal motion control and pressure relief. The diamond-infused memory foam moves heat away from you to keep you cool. 

$1,995$1,456

Nectar Sleep

Save 33% on a premium memory foam mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud. The Nectar mattress sale has low prices starting at $359. 

The Best Mother's Day Jewelry Sales

Aurate

Save up to 30% off jewelry from Aurate during their biggest Mother’s Day Sale event ever. Aurate is offering 20% off all orders, 25% off orders $400+, and 30% off order $1,000+. 

BaubleBar

BaubleBar is taking 20% off spring-ready bracelets with code STACKING20

Blue Nile

Save up to 50% off of earrings, bracelets, and more until May 15 at Blue Nile with code BLUE2023.

The Best Mother's Day Flower Deals 

A beautiful bouquet of flowers is a classic gesture that never fails as a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. Below. we've gathered all the best Mother's Day flower deals to save on a beautiful delivery of fresh blooms.

1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers

Save up to 50% on Mother's Day flowers and gifts, including floral arrangements that come with beautiful vases and chocolates specially made for Mother's Day.

UP TO 50% OFF 1-800-FLOWERS
The Bouqs Co.
The Bouqs Co.

Save 30% on farm-fresh, long-lasting flowers for Mother's Day with code BOUQSDAY.

30% OFF THE BOUQS CO.
WITH CODE BOUQSDAY
FromYouFlowers
FromYouFlowers

FromYouFlowers has over 180 curated Mother's Day gifts on sale for 10% off sitewide with code AFF. To order Mother's Day flowers online simply choose which bouquet represents your loved one the best, from colorful to classic floral stems.

20% OFF FROMYOUFLOWERS
WITH CODE AFF
UrbanStems
UrbanStems

UrbanStems works with florists around the country to provide arrangements that aren't just your typical roses and carnations. Check out their gorgeous selection of Mother's Day gifts, and use code FORMOM to take 20% off your order!

20% OFF URBANSTEMS
WITH CODE FORMOM
Send Flowers
Send Flowers

Right now, you can use code BIZRATE to save 20% sitewide at Send Flowers. 

20% OFF SEND FLOWERS
WITH CODE BIZRATE

Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.

